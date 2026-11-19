Pagdanganan eyes strong start as LPGA Q-Series begins

Bianca Pagdanganan of the Philippines lines up a putt on the 16th green during the final round of The Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America at Old American Golf Club on October 08, 2023 in The Colony, Texas.

MANILA, Philippines -- Bianca Pagdanganan faces another demanding test in her quest to regain full LPGA Tour status, opening her campaign Thursday (Friday Manila time) in the grueling five-round Final Qualifying Stage at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Magnolia Grove in Mobile, Alabama.

Armed with renewed confidence following a gritty performance in the preceding qualifying stage, the Filipina power hitter hopes to turn her trademark length off the tee and improved short game into a strong start as she pursues one of the coveted LPGA Tour cards for the 2027 season.

Pagdanganan drew Taiwanese Huai-Chien Hsu and Paraguay's Milagros Chaves in the first round, with the threesome scheduled to tee off at 9:17 a.m. on the Falls Course. The tournament will be played over two layouts at Magnolia Grove, with the Crossings Course also serving as a venue for the demanding 90-hole competition.

The ICTSI-backed ace heads into the final stage buoyed by her showing in last month's Qualifying Stage at Plantation Golf and Country Club in Venice, Florida, where she battled back with a third-round 65 before closing with a 70 to finish tied for 25th. Her three-stroke cushion over the cutoff line secured her passage to the final hurdle.

But the road back to the LPGA Tour remains steep, with a strong international field of 115 hopefuls chasing a limited number of playing privileges.

Only the Top 65 and ties after four rounds will advance to the final 18 holes, to be played on a course yet to be designated. At the end of the 90-hole grind, the Top 25 and ties will earn LPGA Tour status for 2027.

For Pagdanganan, the stakes are particularly high.

A member of the LPGA Tour since 2020, she lost her full playing privileges following the 2021 season but fought her way back in 2024 after tying for 20th at The Annika Driven by Gainbridge. However, she again fell short of retaining her card at the end of the 2025 campaign and failed to advance through the LPGA Q-Series last December.

Her latest qualifying performance, however, offers reason for optimism as she looks to navigate another crucial stretch in her professional career and re-establish herself among the world's top players.

Standing in her way is a formidable field featuring former LPGA Tour campaigners, established contenders and emerging talents eager to make their own breakthrough.

Among the leading names in the field are Sweden's Linnea Strom, Mexico's Maria Fassi, China's Wenbo Liu, Thailand's Tunrada Piddon, Americans Megan Khang, Jessica Porvasnik, Kelly Xu and Briana Chacon, South Korea's Jeongeun Lee5, Australia's Caitlin Peirce, Germany's Olivia Cowan and Canada's Anna Huang.

Pagdanganan will be counting on her considerable power off the tee, one of the most recognizable weapons in her game, while looking to maximize the gains she has made in her short game.

Over five demanding rounds, consistency, course management and the ability to capitalize on scoring opportunities could prove just as crucial as distance.

A solid opening round would provide the confidence and momentum she needs heading into the succeeding rounds, but she knows there is little room for error in a competition where every stroke could determine whether her LPGA dream gets another lease on life.