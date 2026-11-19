Jahns storms back, forges semis duel vs Que

MORONG, Bataan – Keanu Jahns flashed the resolve of a defending champion, erasing a three-hole deficit with a blistering back-nine charge before holding off Micah Shin’s late rally to fashion a 2&1 victory and storm into the semifinals of the ICTSI Anvaya Cove Match Play Invitational Wednesday.

With his title-retention bid hanging in the balance, the Fil-German found his rhythm on Anvaya Cove Golf and Sports Club’s demanding Seaside Nine, stringing together crucial birdies to wrest control of the match. When Shin threatened to force a late turnaround, Jahns responded by taking Nos. 16 and 17 to seal a gritty victory in their high-stakes quarterfinal duel in blustery conditions.

The hard-earned win followed Jahns’ commanding 4&3 rout of Gab Manotoc in the morning Round of 16, putting the defending champion just two victories away from successfully retaining his crown in the season-ending championship organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc.

But standing between Jahns and a return trip to the final is another formidable contender: Angelo Que, setting up a compelling semifinal showdown between two proven winners on the Philippine Golf Tour.

Que sustained his impressive run with a 3&1 victory over Jeremy Tandoy, following an emphatic 6&5 romp over Reymon Jaraula in the morning. His latest triumph also featured a strong back-nine response after surrendering an early advantage.

Ira Alido produced the day’s most impressive victory, rallying from an early two-hole deficit to topple proven campaigner and seasoned winner Clyde Mondilla, 1-up, in a stirring display of grit and determination.

Alido battled back to square the match after nine holes, only to fall behind again on No. 10. But he seized control with clutch birdies on Nos. 12 and 13 to move ahead, then held his ground as the two split the next two holes. Mondilla drew level with a birdie on the 16th, setting the stage for a tense finish.

But Alido refused to buckle. He capitalized on Mondilla’s costly bogey on the penultimate hole, holing out with a gutsy par to regain the lead, then survived a chaotic final hole where both players holed out with double bogeys to clinch a hard-earned 1-up triumph.

Alido will next face Justin Quiban in the semis after the latter powered past Fidel Concepcion, 3&2, in the final quarterfinal match that stretched to sundown.

Quiban, who had survived an anxious morning encounter with Francis Morilla, eking out a 1-up victory in the Round of 16, found himself trailing Concepcion by one after 10 holes. He responded with a birdie on the 11th to square the match before the two traded pars.

The turning point came on Nos. 14 and 15, where Concepcion stumbled with consecutive costly mistakes – a bogey followed by a double bogey. Quiban also dropped a stroke on the 15th but still emerged with a two-hole cushion.

With momentum firmly on his side, Quiban delivered the knockout blow on the par-3 16th, rolling in a birdie to seal a commanding 3&2 victory and book a semis showdown with Alido.

Earlier, Que surged to a two-up lead after six holes but bogeys on Nos. 7 and 8 allowed Tandoy to draw level. The veteran regrouped immediately, however, birdying No. 10 before reclaiming a two-hole cushion when Tandoy dropped another stroke on No. 12. They halved the next four holes before Que buried a pressure-packed birdie putt on the 17th to clinch the match.

Jahns, meanwhile, credited patience and renewed focus for his remarkable turnaround, which mirrored the charge that carried him past Manotoc earlier in the day.

The Filipino-German explained that match play offered him the opportunity to reset after every hole, allowing him to put a shaky front nine behind him and concentrate on mounting a comeback.

“In match play, you can always fight back because you only have to win one hole at a time. I wasn't hitting it well on the front nine and lost quite a few balls, but I kept my head down and stayed focused. I knew I had to regroup on the back nine,” Jahns said.

That renewed focus paid immediate dividends. He birdied Nos. 10, 11 and 12 to erase a two-hole deficit and move one-up, replicating the same stretch of consecutive birdies that fueled his morning victory.

Shin managed to draw level again when Jahns bogeyed the 14th, but the defending champion refused to yield. He two-putted for par on the par-3 16th, then capitalized when Shin failed to get up and down from a greenside bunker. Jahns followed with another birdie on the 17th to put the match beyond reach.

Despite moving within two wins of another championship, Jahns remained wary of the challenge awaiting him, fully aware that Que's experience and competitive pedigree would demand his best.

“It's good to be in this position, but I know Angelo is a tough opponent and a very good player. I'll just stay focused all the way to the end,” he said.

Jahns also acknowledged that fatigue and lapses in concentration contributed to his uneven start, making recovery and preparation priorities ahead of the semifinal.

“I had a few more bad swings on the front nine, probably because I lost a bit of focus and was getting tired. I'll make sure to get plenty of rest and stay hydrated,” he added.

Que, meanwhile, credited a breakthrough in his putting for the confidence behind his increasingly dominant performances, saying the improvement had given him an added weapon on Anvaya Cove’s demanding layout.

The veteran said he had found a better feel on the greens during his morning match, allowing him to complement his ball-striking with the kind of putting needed to contend in match play.

“I found something with my putting this morning, and that gave me a boost. As long as I'm hitting the ball reasonably well, I know I can compete. On this course, you really need to drive it well and putt well,” Que said.

Despite the anticipation surrounding his clash with Jahns, Que played down the pressure, preferring to approach the semifinal as an enjoyable contest between longtime friends rather than a high-stakes showdown.

“No expectations. We're just going to have fun. I've known Keanu since he was a kid, so we'll probably just be heckling each other. It'll feel like a normal round or even a practice round between the two of us,” said Que.

The friendly familiarity, however, will take a back seat when the two tee it up Friday morning, with a place in the championship match – and the top P280,000 purse – at stake. (Pool story)