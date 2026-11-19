Shin, Que barge into Match Play quarters; Concepcion survives

MORONG, Bataan – Micah Shin delivered the most emphatic statement in a day of blowouts and nail-biting finishes, leading elite players into the ICTSI Anvaya Cove Match Play Invitational quarterfinals as the Round of 16 produced a compelling mix of dominance and drama at the Anvaya Cove Golf and Sports Club here Wednesday.

Shin, who scraped through a 1-up victory over Kristoffer Arevalo in the opening round, came out firing against Japanese Miki Ryoma, sweeping the first four holes and never looking back to score the day's quickest rout, an 8&7 romp.

Angelo Que likewise stamped his class, overwhelming Reymon Jaraula, 6&5, to arrange a quarterfinal showdown with Jeremy Tandoy, who edged Randy Garalde, 1-up, in a tense duel, while defending champion Keanu Jahns also survived a spirited challenge from Gab Manotoc, 4&3, setting up a mouth-watering Last 8 clash with Shin Thursday afternoon.

Fidel Concepcion delivered one of the day's biggest upsets, ousting second seed Jeffren Lumbo, 4&3, with a composed performance that further underscored his growing stature as a serious contender in the match-play competition.

Ira Alido, meanwhile, wore down Tony Lascuña before pulling away for a 3&2 victory with a late surge, while Clyde Mondilla also had to dig deep, holding off a late charge by Eric Gallardo to clinch a 2-up victory.

The hot, blustery conditions added another layer of difficulty, further testing the players’ shot-making, composure and adaptability in the demanding match-play format.

After Mondilla appeared to have control of the match, Gallardo mounted a stirring fightback with birdies on Nos. 16 and 17 to cut the deficit to just one hole. But Mondilla responded with a birdie on the tricky 18th to seal the win and keep his campaign on track.

Tandoy, for his part, emerged from a daylong battle of wits and nerves against Garalde, producing a gutsy par on the 18th as his rival stumbled with a double bogey to surrender the match and book a quarterfinal date with Que.

Justin Quiban likewise endured a nerve-wracking encounter with unheralded Francis Morilla, eventually prevailing, 1-up, to arrange a Last 8 showdown with Concepcion.

Quiban looked headed for a comfortable victory after building a three-hole lead at the turn, but Morilla refused to back down, battling back with clutch pars on the back nine before birdying Nos. 16 and 17 to square the match.

With the contest hanging in the balance, Quiban held his nerve on the 18th, making a clutch par before Morilla failed to get up and down and settled for bogey. The closing-hole exchange proved decisive, allowing Quiban to escape with the hard-earned victory and advance to the Last 8 phase.

Earlier, Ryoma opened with a costly mishit, and Shin wasted no time capitalizing, birdieing the next two holes before another Japanese miscue pushed him to a commanding 4-up lead. Although Shin bogeyed No. 5, he immediately bounced back with a birdie on the par-3 sixth, then strung together four pars as Ryoma struggled to stem the tide.

Already 7-up after 10 holes, Shin put the match away with another birdie on No. 11, completing the rout in just two-and-a-half hours after producing a three-under performance in stroke-play terms.

The Apo leg champion of the Philippine Golf Tour and two-time The Country Club Invitational winner now faces an intriguing showdown with big-hitting Keanu Jahns, who survived a spirited challenge from Gab Manotoc, 4&3.

“I hit some good shots today. My short game was really good, and Miki didn't have that good of a day, so it kind of, yeah. I think that's why it was a like this,” said Shin, reflecting on his commanding victory.

Jahns and Manotoc, meanwhile, traded blows in an absorbing front-nine battle. Manotoc took No. 2, only for Jahns to draw level with a birdie on the fourth. Manotoc regained the upper hand with another birdie on No. 5, but Jahns answered in kind on the sixth.

Manotoc moved ahead again with a par on No. 7 after Jahns bogeyed, but the Filipino-German turned the tide by taking the next two holes with a par and a birdie to seize a 1-up lead. He then struck decisively at the turn, winning the first three holes at the back to stretch his advantage to four.

The rivals halved the next two holes before Jahns matched Manotoc's par on No. 15 to seal the victory and arrange a blockbuster clash with Shin.

“Obviously in match play, no matter who you go against, you never know who will win, so I mean, and obviously Keanu's a good player, so I'll just try to try my best to play my game and then hopefully I'll get the job done,” said Shin.

“I'll just try to play the same, just try to keep the ball safe and then let my short game do everything and just try to make more putts,” he added. (Pool story)