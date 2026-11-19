More support, higher ammunition allowance loom for national shooters

MANILA, Philippines — The Association of Firearms and Ammunition Dealers of the Philippines (AFAD) has reaffirmed its long-standing support for the Philippine national shooting team, citing the talent and international achievements of Filipino shooters while pushing for policy reforms that would allow them to train more effectively.

AFAD president Alaric “Aric” Topacio said the association and its members have supported Filipino shooters over the years, recognizing their ability to compete and win medals in international competitions, particularly in practical and speed shooting events.

“AFAD salutes the Philippine Team. Filipino shooters are among the best in the world. We always win medals in international tournaments, particularly in practical and speed shooting. Some of our members have their own shooters to support, but AFAD as a whole is behind the Philippine Team in any way we can,” Topacio said.

His older brother, Hagen, is a member of the national shotgun team and has won numerous medals in the Southeast Asian Games. Hagen also previously served as AFAD president, while another former association president, Edwin Lim, served on the board of directors of the Philippine National Shooting Association (PNSA).

“Directly and indirectly, we extend support to the national team. It has been AFAD’s responsibility ever since. Individually, kung may hihingi ng ayuda sa amin, hindi rin namin tinatalikuran,” Topacio added during the opening of the third installment of the 32nd Defense and Sporting Arms Show (DSAS) on Wednesday at the Megatrade Hall of SM Megamall in Mandaluyong City.

Beyond providing support, Topacio said AFAD has long been lobbying Congress to amend the country's firearms law, particularly to increase the ammunition allowance for national team members to 5,000 rounds for training.

According to the current restrictions Topacio cited, national shooters can purchase only 500 rounds of ammunition for practice.

“Alam naman natin na sa isang araw lang, kulang yun. Ang huhusay ng mga shooters natin. What more kung nakapagsanay sila nang mas mahabang oras at mas maraming bala?” he said.

Topacio has expressed appreciation to Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief P/Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. following the issuance of revised guidelines and procedures governing the acquisition and registration of rifles classified as small arms, including the sale of ammunition and cartridges to licensed individuals.

According to AFAD, the revised guidelines provide ammunition allowances of 50 rounds per registered rifle and 1,000 rounds for licensed sports shooters. Active and retired personnel of the PNP, Armed Forces of the Philippines, Philippine Coast Guard, National Bureau of Investigation and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency may carry 360 rounds.

Topacio said the association continues to advocate responsible firearm ownership and supports reasonable, evidence-based policy reforms that promote public safety without imposing unnecessary burdens on legitimate firearm owners.

On opening day, gun safety vaults attracted considerable attention from visitors, including both new and existing firearm owners. The interest came amid reminders from the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) on the importance of properly securing licensed firearms at home.

The five-day show runs until Nov. 22, featuring 41 AFAD members showcasing locally made and imported firearms, ammunition-related products and accessories.

The event also serves as a one-stop venue for individuals seeking information and assistance in completing the requirements for a License to Own and Possess Firearms (LTOPF) and firearm registration. (Contributed story)