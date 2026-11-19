Eala back in Philippines for off-season

Alexandra Eala of the Philippines competes against Iva Jovic of the United States during the Stars of the Open at Fan Week as part of the 2026 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 27, 2026 in New York City.

MANILA, Philippines — Alex Eala is back home after a banner season that catapulted her and Philippine tennis to uncharted territory and new heights.

The 21-year-old Filipina tennis pride arrived in Manila Thursday as the World No. 15, a new-career best for her blooming career as well as the Philippine and Southeast Asian tennis.

Coming off a short vacation abroad after her last tournament for the season in the Prudential Hong Kong Tennis Open, Eala posted a video of her trip back home along the Metro Manila Skyway with a Nike ad.

“Filipinas run our hearts. Malayo na, lalayo pa,” read the ad of the world renowned sneaker brand where she serves as one of the global ambassadors.

Eala also posted a throwback photo of her wish written on a Japanese Daruma doll last month during her stint in the Toray Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo that says: “Year End Top 20.”

And she surpassed that by five rungs, jumping 35 places overall from No. 50 to start 2026 to smash the previous all-time highest ranking for Southeast Asia by Indonesian Yayuk Basuki and Thai Tamarine Tanasugarn, who both peaked at No. 19 in 1997 and 2002, respectively.

That’s thanks to a breakthrough WTA Tour 250 title in Washington, a 125 crown in Birmingham, a third-round campaign in the US Open and a fourth-round finish in the Wimbledon, where she unseated reigning champion Iga Swiatek of Poland that made headlines around the world.

Eala actually could have jumped higher in the WTA year end rankings but she sustained a knee injury en route to a 6-3, 6-0 defeat in the finals of the 250-level Hong Kong Open earlier this month against American Claire Liu.

She will continue her well-deserved break and injury recovery at home before returning in the 2027 ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand on Jan. 4-10, her first confirmed tournament for next season.

Eala reached the Auckland semifinals of both the singles and doubles, with American friend Iva Jovic, last season that set the stage for her historic season.

But first things first for Eala and that’s the homecoming and heroine’s welcome on Dec. 8 for the “Alex Eala Live: Game. Set. Celebrate” event next month at the Philippine Arena, the world’s biggest indoor arena with a 55,000 seating capacity, in Bocaue, Bulacan.

Fellow champion athletes and pride Caloy Yulo of gymnastics and Manny Pacquiao of boxing are among the guests in the Eala’s exhibition against top Indonesian player Janice Tjen (WTA No. 60), alongside celebrities Anne Curtis, Piolo Pascual, Andrea Brillantes, Donny Pangilinan and Julia Barreto.