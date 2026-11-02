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Sports

Taller rivals sink Ajido

The Philippine Star
November 3, 2026 | 12:00am
Taller rivals sink Ajido
Jamesray Mishael Ajido
POC Media Pool

DAKAR – Jamesray Mishael Ajido had the skills but not the body length and finished fifth in the men’s 100 meters butterfly of swimming in the 4th Youth Olympic Games on Sunday.

Pitted against opponents who’re a head or more taller, Ajido clocked 55.16 seconds to better his time in the morning qualifiers (56.33) where he placed seventh, but it wasn’t enough for the bemedalled Asian juniors swimmer to break the podium here.

Egypt’s Ali Sain looked even more formidable in the final and erased his heats best time of 53.96-second performance with 52.16 at the Complexe Tour de l’Ceuf pool.

The Egyptian had enough to spare as Serbia’s Aleksej Kalan was 0.65 second behind and Slovakia’s Marias Kristof was .05 second further back for the bronze medal.

India’s Tirthank Pegun was fourth at 54.98.

JAMESRAY MISHAEL AJIDO
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