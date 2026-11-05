Ticket mechanics bared for pickleball star Anna Leigh Waters' Manila return

"IAM Experience: Anna Leigh Waters" will take place on Wednesday, December 9, with main gates opening before the 3 p.m. program start at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Cubao, Quezon City.

MANILA, Philippines — Health and wellness brand IAM Worldwide has officially announced the schedule and ticket mechanics for “IAM Experience: Anna Leigh Waters” slated December 9 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

Scheduled at 3 p.m., the landmark sports and entertainment spectacle presented by IAM Worldwide will welcome the World No. 1 pickleball sensation to the Big Dome for an afternoon packed with world-class athletic exhibitions, interactive activities, plus exciting musical performances and big celebrity guests.

To accommodate the surging interest surrounding Waters' return, IAM Worldwide said it has secured the iconic coliseum to ensure more supporters can experience the event live.

“The moment Anna Leigh Waters stepped onto Philippine soil last October, the clamor from fans and players was electric,” the company said in a statement. “We quickly realized that an ordinary venue simply wouldn't suffice. Moving this showcase to the Smart Araneta Coliseum was an easy decision driven entirely by the overwhelming public demand. We want to ensure that as many fans as possible have the opportunity to witness the world’s greatest pickleball player in action, live.”

Exclusive ticket pre-sales for registered IAM Worldwide members will open on November 5, granting IAM movers and shakers priority access ahead of the pack. General ticket release will follow on November 9.

Designed to reward loyal patrons and inspire people to live the “IAM way of life”, admission tickets are completely complimentary with every purchase of designated IAM Worldwide product packages, redeemable directly at IAM Worldwide’s Head Office and authorized official branches nationwide.

The December event marks Waters' return to Philippine shores following her initial visit in mid-October 2026. Her debut appearance drew passionate crowds of local players, junior athletes, and sports fans eager to witness the global face of pickleball up close.

Moved by the overwhelming enthusiasm of her Filipino supporters, Waters joined the executive leadership of IAM Worldwide on stage during an exclusive press conference held at the Dusit Thani Manila on October 15, where she first made the surprise announcement that she would return in December to headline a massive coliseum showcase in partnership with the health and wellness brand.

During that briefing, Waters highlighted that the hospitality, warmth, and sheer hunger for the sport in the Philippines made an immediate return an easy decision, expressing her excitement to share the court and the stage with thousands of local fans under one iconic venue.

Waters officially represents IAM Worldwide as its Global Sports Ambassador, establishing a powerful synergy between elite athletic dominance and everyday nutrition. As a dominant multi-title champion who holds top honors across women's singles, doubles, and mixed doubles worldwide, Waters embodies discipline, youthful vibrance, and peak physical wellness.

Through this partnership, IAM Worldwide continues to champion holistic fitness and active living across communities, capitalizing on the explosive growth of pickleball in Southeast Asia while underscoring the vital role of premium nutrition in achieving peak performance across the country.

Further details regarding specific product packages, seat tiers, and operating branch schedules are accessible through official IAM Worldwide communication channels and company social media pages @iamworldwideofficial on Instagram and @iamworldwideofficialfb on Facebook. (Contributed story)