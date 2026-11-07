Pagdanganan survives, advances to LPGA Q-Series Final Stage

Bianca Pagdanganan of the Philippines plays her shot from the fifth tee during the first round of The Standard Portland Classic 2026 at the Columbia Edgewater Country Club on August 13, 2026 in Portland, Oregon.

MANILA, Philippines -- Bianca Pagdanganan dug deep into her reserves and delivered when it mattered most, carding a two-under 70 at the Panther course to secure a place in the LPGA Q-Series Final Stage. She finished tied for 26th in the Qualifying Stage topped by Mexican Maria Fassi and Korean Juniper Jang at Plantation Golf and Country Club in Venice, Florida on Friday.

It was hardly the explosive finish that marked her third-round charge, but Pagdanganan's steady closing effort proved more than enough to keep her bid for a return to the LPGA Tour alive. After unleashing a brilliant seven-under 65 at the Bobcat layout that transformed her campaign from a seemingly fading bid into a genuine shot at advancing, the Filipina ace showed equal resolve in navigating the challenges of a change in course.

Known for her prodigious driving distance, the ICTSI-backed Pagdanganan once again made her power count, but it was her composure and timely shot-making that ultimately carried her across the qualifying line.

She birdied two of her first seven holes to maintain the momentum from her impressive third-round performance. Consecutive bogeys beginning at No. 9 threatened to derail her round, but she responded with crucial birdies on Nos. 14 and 16, halting the slide and preserving her position inside the Top 55 and ties that advanced to the Final Stage.

Pagdanganan wound up with a four-under 284 aggregate after opening with rounds of 75 and 74 at the Bobcat and Panther courses, respectively, before producing her tournament-best 65 and closing with a 70. Her four-round total left her nine strokes behind Fassi and Jang, who shared medalist honors at 11-under 275 after posting respective rounds of 67 and 70.

While the qualification marked a significant step toward reclaiming her LPGA Tour playing privileges, Pagdanganan's work is far from finished. She now faces a considerably tougher challenge in the 90-hole Final Stage, set Nov. 19-23 at the RTJ Golf Trail at Magnolia Grove in Mobile, Alabama.

The high-stakes final examination, which features a cut after 72 holes, will determine LPGA Tour membership for the 2027 season. The top 25 finishers and ties will earn coveted LPGA Tour cards, while all players who complete the full 90 holes will secure Epson Tour status for next year, providing another avenue toward the sport's premier women's circuit.

For Pagdanganan, the immediate task is to build on the confidence gained from her strong third-round surge and clutch finish, with a coveted LPGA Tour return now within reach.

Meanwhile, ICTSI teammate Dottie Ardina suffered a heartbreaking near-miss, falling just one stroke short of the qualifying mark despite closing with a birdie at the Bobcat course's ninth hole.

Joint 50th with 18 holes remaining, Ardina saw her hopes take a hit with back-to-back bogeys starting at No. 11. She then strung together six consecutive pars before mounting a late charge, birdying Nos. 1 and 4 to get back to even par.

A bogey on the fifth stalled her recovery, and she missed opportunities to gain ground over the next three holes before finally converting a birdie on the par-5 ninth. But her closing 72 left her with a 288 total, one stroke outside the 287 cutoff, sending the two-time Olympian back to the Epson Tour for another campaign.

Tomi Arejola, meanwhile, failed to recover from a costly 79 in the third round, which wiped out much of the ground she had gained with an impressive 67 on the second day. She closed with a 72 at Bobcat to finish tied for 133rd.

Abby Arevalo ended up tied for 182nd with a 302 despite producing an eagle-fueled 68 at Panther, a bright finish that came too late to alter her overall standing.