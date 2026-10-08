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Pacquiao holds the mitts for Polish president

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
October 8, 2026 | 12:24pm
Pacquiao holds the mitts for Polish president
Manny Pacquiao (left) and Polish President. Karol Nawrocki
(Screencapped from Manny Pacquiao Facebook)

MANILA, Philippines -- A president and a former senator walked into a gym. 

Eight-division world boxing champion Manny Pacquiao trained with Polish president Karol Nawrocki at the Elorde Boxing Gym in Paranaque City. 

Pacquiao posted the video on his official Facebook page Wednesday evening. 

“It was an honor to train His Excellency Karol Nawrocki, President of Poland. Mabuhay!” Pacquiao wrote on the social media post. 

In the video, Pacquiao took the mitts and did padwork with the president, who was an amateur boxer. 

Nawrocki is in the Philippines for a three-day official visit. 

Nawrocki, the first Polish head of State to undertake a state visit to the country, met with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday.

BOXING

KAROL NAWROCKI

MANNY PACQUIAO
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