Late birdies keep Ramosâ€™ second straight ADT title bid alive

Late birdies keep Ramos’ second straight ADT title bid alive

MANILA, Philippines — Sean Ramos mounted a late charge with two clutch birdies to salvage a three-under 67 on Wednesday (Manila time), keeping himself within striking distance despite falling five shots off the pace heading into the final round of the Asian Development Tour’s Egypt Golf Series 14.

Ramos recovered from an early setback on No. 2 by making three birdies over the next eight holes, then answered another miscue on the 11th with timely birdies on the par-5 13th and 17th.

The 22-year-old Filipino finished with a 35-32 card for a three-day total of nine-under 201 at the par-70 Madinaty Golf Club, leaving him five shots behind joint leaders Minhyeok Yang of Korea and India’s Pukhraj Singh Gill.

Yang and Gill both fired 65s to reach 14-under 196 and set up a final-round shootout for the title.

But Ramos remained firmly in the mix in what promises to be a wide-open finish.

American Henry Chung vaulted into solo third with a blistering 63 for 13-under 197, just one stroke behind the co-leaders, while England’s Ben Jones carded a 65 to move to 198.

The final round thus sets up a tense four-man chase at the top, with Ramos lurking five shots back and needing another inspired finish to mount a successful title defense of sorts.

Ramos is seeking to sweep the two-event Egypt series after breaking through for his first ADT victory last week at the same course. He closed with a sizzling 65 to edge Denmark’s August Høst by one stroke and claim his maiden title on the Asian Tour’s developmental circuit.

That victory placed Ramos alongside a growing list of Filipinos making their mark on the ADT.

Last year, cousins Aidric Chan and Carl Corpus swept the two ADT events in Morocco for their respective maiden victories on the circuit, further highlighting the Philippines’ rising presence on the developmental tour.

Ramos will now need another big finish to repeat that feat in Egypt.

Five shots off the lead, he will have to summon the form and fighting spirit that carried him to last week’s breakthrough victory — and hope the leaders give him an opening — to keep alive his bid for a second consecutive ADT title.