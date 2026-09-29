Ramos falters late, but stays in hunt in Egypt

MANILA, Philippines — Sean Ramos got off to a blazing start but stumbled on the tougher back nine, settling for a four-under 66 and joint 17th at the start of the Egypt Golf Series 14 on Monday (Tuesday Manila time) at the Madinaty Golf Club in Egypt.

Fresh from a breakthrough one-stroke victory in last week’s Egypt Golf Series 13 at the same par-70 layout, Ramos appeared poised for another strong showing after birdies on Nos. 3, 5, 9 and 10 put him among the early leaders.

But the 22-year-old Filipino gave back two shots on the back nine, bogeying the par-5 13th and the par-3 next before steadying himself with pars over the final four holes.

Ramos finished four strokes behind India’s Pukhraj Singh Gill, who seized the early lead with a scorching 64 after playing Madinaty’s final six holes in five-under, highlighted by an eagle on No. 17.

Stalking Gill at 65 were Marcus Lim, Tanapat Pichaikool, Jaeil Kim and Darcy Brereton, while Ben Jones, Deyen Lawson and Tim Nielsen were another shot back at 66.

Despite the late stumble, Ramos remained well within striking distance with his victory last week particularly significant as it came on the heels of fellow young Filipinos Aidric Chan and Carl Corpus also breaking through on the ADT last year, reinforcing the growing presence of Filipino players on the regional developmental circuit.

For Ramos and his fellow campaigners, the Philippine Golf Tour has provided an important competitive foundation before they take their games overseas.

The PGT gives young Filipino golfers regular opportunities to compete under pressure, sharpen their games against strong local fields and develop the consistency needed for the demands of international competition. That experience has increasingly translated onto the ADT, where Filipino players are gaining confidence and showing they can contend alongside some of the region’s leading young golfers.

Ramos is now waging a largely solitary campaign for the Philippines in Egypt, with another strong finish offering an opportunity to further build his confidence — and demonstrate how the PGT pathway is helping prepare the country’s emerging players for the international stage.