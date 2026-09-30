WATCH: LeBron says 76ers must embrace discomfort to become great

MANILA, Philippines — NBA superstar LeBron James believes the Philadelphia 76ers will need to embrace uncomfortable work and sacrifice if they want to turn their talent into something special.

Speaking during the team’s media day on Monday (Tuesday Manila time), James said building a great team will take time, repetition, and a willingness to do things players may not always want to do.

The 41-year-old James joined the 76ers this offseason after leaving the Los Angeles Lakers, signing a two-year deal with Philadelphia. He joins a loaded lineup featuring Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Jaylen Brown.