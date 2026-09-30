Jahns' DP World Tour Q-School bid unravels in final round

MANILA, Philippines — Keanu Jahns saw his bid to advance in the DP World Tour Qualifying School slip away in the final round, as a costly three-over 75 under mounting pressure left him two strokes short of the qualifying mark at the Frederikshavn GolfKlub in Denmark last weekend.

Jahns, who had positioned himself well inside the Top 13 and ties after three rounds of the first of three DP World Tour qualifiers, could not sustain the form and rhythm that had carried him through the opening stages.

A birdie-less closing round, marred by bogeys on Nos. 2, 8 and 11, dropped the big-hitting Filipino-German ace to solo 17th at five-under 283, just two shots outside the Top 13 and ties cut.

It was a particularly painful finish after Jahns had done the hard work of putting himself in contention.

The four-time Philippine Golf Tour winner opened with back-to-back 69s on the par-72 layout, mixing four birdies with a bogey in the first round before producing an even more aggressive second-round performance of seven birdies. The latter, however, was nearly derailed by a bogey on No. 5 and a disastrous triple bogey on the 10th.

Jahns recovered admirably from that setback and remained firmly in the hunt.

He slowed slightly in the third round, carding a 70 on four birdies against two bogeys, but the score was enough to keep him inside the all-important Top 13 and ties. More importantly, he entered the final 18 holes with the momentum and confidence of a player who had put himself within reach of the next stage.

That advantage, however, quickly disappeared.

Jahns stumbled early with a bogey on the par-3 second hole, and instead of finding an immediate response, he struggled to regain the rhythm that had produced his three consecutive under-par rounds. The pressure intensified as the round progressed, and he dropped another shot on No. 8 before bogeying No. 11.

With his qualifying hopes increasingly dependent on a late surge, Jahns needed to manufacture birdies down the stretch. The opportunities came, but he could not convert the chances that might have kept his campaign alive.

He settled for pars instead, and when the final scores were posted, Jahns was left in 17th place — two strokes from the cutoff.

The result was a bitter setback for Jahns, particularly after the strong run that had preceded his Q-School campaign. He had arrived in Denmark carrying the confidence of a player who had enjoyed considerable success on the local circuit, including his dominant victory in the Match Play Championship at The Country Club last year.

This time, though, the margins proved unforgiving.

Jahns had put himself in position to advance after three rounds, only to see his opportunity disappear over the final 18 holes. His five-under 283 was not enough to extend his Q-School journey, leaving him to reflect on a promising campaign that ultimately ended just two shots short of the mark he needed.