Ramos rises to the challenge, captures first international title in Egypt

MANILA, Philippines — Given his chance to shine, Sean Ramos did not blink.

The 22-year-old Filipino rising star embraced the pressure, produced an eagle-fueled closing 65, and held off a furious charge from Denmark’s August Thor Host to capture the Egypt Golf Series 13 crown by one at the Madinaty Golf Club on Saturday — his first Asian Development Tour title and second professional victory.

Ramos closed with an 18-under 262, posting rounds of 67, 64, 66 and 65 in a week that tested both his game and his nerve. He finished with two eagles and 19 birdies against just five bogeys on the par-70, Robert Trent Jones-designed layout.

But the numbers only partly tell the story.

What stood out was the way Ramos responded when the moment demanded it most.

“I’m still shaking, actually. I can’t really feel anything right now,” said Ramos after the victory. “I’ve been shaking since the last five holes, I think. But yeah, obviously very happy and thankful that I was able to get my first win internationally.”

He had every reason to feel the pressure.

Ramos had already endured the disappointment of narrowly missing out on retaining his Asian Tour card at the end of the 2025 season, losing it by only a few points. Instead of allowing the setback to derail him, he went back to work, shuttling between Asian Tour and ADT events to sharpen his game and raise his level against stronger international competition.

That persistence is now paying off.

His breakthrough professional victory came at home at Lakewood in 2024, where he outlasted Reymon Jaraula by two strokes. He subsequently contended in other Philippine Golf Tour events, but his schedule increasingly took him overseas as he pursued a return to the region’s premier circuit.

The grind finally produced the breakthrough he had been chasing.

Before his victory in Egypt, Ramos had already posted runner-up finishes at the Ever Glory ADT Open in Taiwan and the ADT Players Championship presented by The R&A in Malaysia. The Egypt triumph, meanwhile, has all but secured his return to the Asian Tour.

More importantly, it has put him in position to contend for the ADT Order of Merit title.

Ramos vaulted to No. 2 in the standings with $52,861 in earnings, including the $21,875 (P1.4 million) winner’s prize he collected this week. Malaysia’s Khavish Varadan remains on top with $64,883, but Ramos has a clear opportunity to overtake him in the next leg.

With Varadan skipping the penultimate ADT event, a victory or runner-up finish in this week’s Egypt Golf Series 14 — again at Madinaty — would move Ramos to the top of the standings.

For now, though, the title was won the hard way.

Tied with Sam Rook after the middle rounds, Ramos stumbled early in the final round with a bogey on No. 2. But rather than let the mistake linger, he immediately answered with back-to-back birdies on Nos. 3 and 4 before producing the shot that changed the complexion of the tournament – a clutch eagle on the par-5 ninth.

He made the turn in 33 and seized solo control.

Host, three strokes behind in joint fifth at the start of the day, was mounting a serious challenge of his own. The Dane also bogeyed No. 2 but responded spectacularly, stringing together birdies and an eagle on No. 5 to make the turn in a blistering 30 and pull level with Ramos at 16-under.

The duel was suddenly on.

But Ramos refused to give ground.

He came roaring out of the back nine, birdieing three of his first four holes and creating enough breathing room to withstand Host's late charge. Even when Ramos dropped a shot at the last, his earlier work had given him the cushion he needed.

Host, meanwhile, would not go quietly.

He birdied the final two holes to finish with a 63, gaining three strokes over the closing stretch. But it was not enough. His 263 left him one behind Ramos and one short of forcing a playoff.

The decisive moment came on the demanding par-4 18th.

Knowing he had a two-shot lead, Ramos chose to lay up. His 50-degree wedge, however, came out poorly, pulling nearly 20 yards left of the green. Suddenly, the margin for error had disappeared.

The young Filipino did not panic.

He calmly scrambled his way out of trouble, getting up and down for the bogey he needed to secure the championship.

“Thankfully, a bogey was all I needed, and I was able to do that,” said Ramos. “The winning putt felt so good. It still doesn’t feel real. I’m just letting it sink in.”

That final-hole sequence perhaps summed up Ramos’ week: aggressive when he needed to be, disciplined when the situation called for it, and composed enough to finish the job when the pressure was at its highest.

It was also a glimpse of what the Filipino game may have in store.

At 22, Ramos is still early in his professional journey, but he is beginning to show the resilience, shot-making and competitive temperament needed to make an impact beyond Philippine golf. His path back to the Asian Tour has not been straightforward, but every setback has seemingly added another layer to his game.

Losing his card by a few points could have been a bitter ending to 2025. Instead, Ramos has turned it into fuel.

“I am very happy because I had lost my Asian Tour card last year by a hair,” he said. “So yeah, just thankful to be able to compete out there again and show some good golf out there as well.”

He will have little time to celebrate.

The Egypt Golf Series 14 begins Monday at the same Madinaty layout, giving Ramos barely two days to reset and chase another title.

The challenge now is different: not proving that he belongs, but showing that he can do it again.

“Hopefully, I just play the golf course the same way I did this week, and hopefully, that would be enough again next week,” said Ramos, who trains under respected swing coach Bong Lopez.

For a player who has already learned how quickly a career can turn on a handful of points, Ramos is discovering something equally important: when the opportunity comes again, he is ready to seize it.