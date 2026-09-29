History-making Uy battles through the night, rain, fear to conquer Spartathlon

With the Philippine flag, Jennifer Uy poses before the statue of King Leonidas in Sparta, Greece, celebrating her status as the first Filipina to conquer the grueling Spartathlon.

ATHENS, Greece – With just 29 minutes and 57 seconds to spare, Jennifer Aimee Uy reached Sparta.

After 246 kilometers of unforgiving terrain, 75 exacting checkpoints, punishing heat, freezing rain, treacherous mud and a midnight assault on Mount Parthenion, Uy crossed the finish line in 35 hours, 31 minutes and three seconds — barely inside the Spartathlon’s brutal 36-hour cutoff.

But for Uy, barely making it was still making it.

And once again, she had pushed herself to the edge — and refused to let the edge push back.

Uy finished 249th out of 276 runners who completed the historic ultramarathon out of 381 starters representing 48 countries, adding another extraordinary chapter to her growing endurance-racing resume and another milestone for the Philippines.

The Spartathlon, widely regarded as one of the world’s most grueling long-distance races, retraces the legendary run of Pheidippides, the ancient Athenian messenger who, in 490 BC, was sent to Sparta to seek help against the Persians before the Battle of Marathon.

The race begins at the foot of the Acropolis in Athens and ends 246 kilometers later before the statue of King Leonidas in Sparta.

Between the two points lies a merciless test of endurance: rough tracks, muddy trails, searing daytime temperatures, freezing nights and the formidable ascent and descent of Mount Parthenion, with its elevation reaching about 1,215 meters.

For Uy, however, the greatest challenge was not simply completing the distance.

It was staying ahead of the clock.

There are 75 checkpoints along the course, each with its own cutoff. Miss one, and the race is over.

“There are 75 checkpoints, pag hindi ka nakapasok sa time, tanggal ka na. Yun ang mahirap, every time naghahabol ka na wag ma-cutoff,” said Uy.

For most of the race, she was not simply running toward Sparta.

She was running against time itself.

And the race nearly exacted its price on Mount Parthenion.

It was around the 160-km mark, deep into the night, when Uy faced what she described as the hardest portion of the course.

“Yung pinaka-mahirap is yung inakyat namin ang Mt. Parthenion ... ng hatinggabi, around 160s kms, tapos ang lamig at umuulan,” she recalled.

The descent was even more treacherous.

“Madulas at maputik yung bundok pababa. Naubos buffer time ko na isang oras,” she said.

The one-hour cushion she had painstakingly built was gone.

From there, there was no room for comfort, no room for complacency and certainly no room for error.

“Kaya after nun every checkpoint, naghahabol ako,” said Uy.

She kept chasing the clock.

And the clock kept chasing her.

Down the muddy mountain she went, deliberately and cautiously, knowing that one bad step could turn an already brutal race into something far worse.

“Ang bagal ko pababa ng bundok, dahan-dahan lang, kasi sobrang putik at ang bigat na ng sapatos ko. Pwede kang mahulog sa bangin, actually,” she said.

She didn't.

Instead, she kept moving.

Checkpoint after checkpoint.

Kilometer after kilometer.

Until the statue of Leonidas finally came into view.

And with it came the finish line.

Uy credited her preparation, nutrition and, above all, her sense of purpose for carrying her through the ordeal.

“Maganda ang nutrition ko, wala akong naging problema sa katawan ko. Mahirap lang talaga din kasi, inulan kami at mainit din,” she said.

Contributed photo With the Philippine flag wrapped around her shoulders, Jennifer Uy displays her official card validating her historic finish over the brutal Spartathlon.

The Spartathlon is only the latest in a series of extraordinary endurance feats for Uy, who has completed several Ironman races, competed in the Ironman World Championship in Kona in 2023 and conquered numerous ultramarathons, including in Hawaii last December.

Her longest race before Spartathlon was the 264-km Baguio-to-Luneta ultramarathon in 2019.

Yet even after everything she has already accomplished, Uy is not treating Sparta as an endpoint.

“I believe there’s always a ‘next’ race because I’m someone who loves challenging myself and pushing my limits,” said Uy, a Philippine Sportswriters Association awardee last year.

Her decision to tackle Spartathlon was also fueled by a desire to honor the unfinished quest of a fellow Filipina who fell short in her own bid in 2023 under the race's exact already brutal conditions.

For Uy, though, the significance of Sparta extends beyond another entry on an already remarkable list of accomplishments.

It is about proving something.

Not just to herself, but to every Filipino who watches.

“Beyond my own goals, I want to inspire Filipinas to believe that we can excel in endurance sports, too. And if I can create a few historic moments for the Philippines along the way, that makes the journey ever more meaningful,” she said.

And perhaps that is what made the final 29 minutes and 57 seconds even more meaningful.

She wasn't merely trying to beat the clock.

She was trying to show what could happen when the clock, the mountain, the weather, exhaustion and fear all said stop — and she kept going.

“When I cross the finish line of each race, I always wanted the world to see that Filipinos can. This milestone is for the Philippines. It is a symbol of what Filipinos can do,” she said.

At the end of 246 kilometers, it was not exhaustion that had the final word — it was Uy.