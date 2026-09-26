Tigresses dominate Lady Blazers for rousing SSL Unity Cup start

The Golden Tigresses asserted their mastery over the Lady Blazers in a rematch of their SSL National Invitationals championship showdown.

Games Sunday:

(Rizal Memorial Coliseum)

1 p.m. — EAC vs SSC-R

3 p.m. — Letran vs Arellano

5 p.m. — UE vs Lyceum

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran hitter Regina Jurado showed the way as University of Santo Tomas got off to a great start with a 25-21, 25-12, 25-18, victory over College of Saint Benilde in the 2026 Shakey’s Super League (SSL) Unity Cup on Saturday at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila.

Jurado scored 12 of her game-high 13 points on attacks as the Golden Tigresses asserted their mastery over the Lady Blazers in a rematch of their SSL National Invitationals championship showdown.

“Very thankful and nakaka-gain talaga ng confidence namin na first win namin ito and sunud-sunod ang mga games and liga. Happy na nakuha namin ang first game na ito,” said Jurado, who only saw action in two sets.

UST joined Mapua University in sharing the top spot in Pool B of the league’s centerpiece competition, backed by Shakey’s Pizza Parlor, Peri-Peri Charcoal Chicken, Potato Corner and R&B Milk Tea.

Marga Altea and Erica Guttierez added seven points each while Avril Bron finished with five markers for the Tigresses, whose one-hour, 20-minute triumph was aided by the Lady Blazers’ 25 errors.

UST head coach Shaq Delos Santos also tested his setter rotation and yielded good results. Aneeza Santos and Arlene Waje tallied eight excellent sets each while veteran playmaker Cassie Carballo dished out six.

UST encountered resistance late in the first set after CSB cut a five-point deficit down to two, 23-21.

The Tigresses responded with two straight points capped by a kill by Jurado.

UST’s second stringers held the fort in the second frame, dominating their Lady Blazers counterparts.

The Tigresses cruised the rest of the way to begin their mission to settle unfinished business after a runner-up finish in the previous edition of the tournament, supported by Smart, PusoP.com and Summit Natural Drinking Water, with the Philippine Sports Commission, the Commission on Higher Education, Mikasa, Asics, Rigour Technology, Jersey Haven, Solar Sports and 12 Beyond Production as technical partners.

Camila Bartolome was the lone bright spot for CSB, unloading 11 points on nine kills and two aces. Mary Grace Borromeo had six points for the Lady Blazers.

Action continues on Sunday with Emilio Aguinaldo College taking on San Sebastian College-Recoletos at 1 p.m.

Arellano University, which beat University of Perpetual Help System DALTA, 23-25, 25-23, 25-19, 25-23, on Friday, battles Letran at 3 p.m. followed by the 5 p.m. clash between debuting University of the East and Lyceum of the Philippines University.

All games are available live and on demand via PusoP.com and Solar Sports. (Pool story)