Eala tormentor out of Singapore Open after ball hit to the head

Russia's Tatiana Prozorova serves against Philippines' Alexandra Eala during the WTA Singapore Open Tennis round of 16 in Singapore on September 24, 2026.

MANILA, Philippines -- Alex Eala’s tormentor in the Singapore Open, Tatiana Prozorova, has been withdrawn from the WTA 500 tournament after getting hit by a ball during a doubles’ match Friday.

Prozorova, who stunned Eala in the second round of their singles match, is having a run to remember in the tournament, but her campaign will be stopped at the singles’ semifinal round.

The Russian tennister was playing in a doubles’ match on Friday, together with partner Sofya Lansere, against Miyu Kato and Ellen Perez.

As the two pairs traded returns, an overhead smash went straight to the head of Prozorova, who dropped to the floor.

Eventually, the match was called off and the duo of Kato and Perez won, 7-5, 5-2.

Prozorova, in a series of Instagram stories, said that the organizers withdrew her from the tournament.

“During the doubles match, one of the opponents hit a smash in my direction; it grazed my cheek and hit my shoulder. Things like that happen sometimes. The physio called to the court insisted on taking me off-court to run a specific test. Unfortunately, I didn't know I could refuse,” Prozorova said.

“The test wasn't easy. Given that I'd spent over three hours on court each of the last three days, I was fatigued, and I struggled with some of the exercises-like standing on one leg with my eyes closed. To be honest, even when I'm fresh and well-rested, I find that difficult anyway. I explained this to the physio, too,” she added.

After failing to do the exercise, Prozorova claimed that she passed all the others, and “that was the only one they weren’t happy with.”

“The physio also pressured me, implying I couldn't make my own decisions and needed at least six days (!) of rest from tennis-which sounds crazy. considering I was perfectly fine,” she said.

“After our doubles match ended, I completed my recovery routine and had dinner; felt great. But unfortunately, the physio was following a specific WTA protocol and pressuring the organizers regarding my condition,” she added.

“The organizers' decision really upset me. My dream week came to an end today.”

Prozorova, ranked 180th in the world, had been on a roll in Singapore.

After grinding out a win over Sofia Costoulas in the first round, she pulled off a massive upset against Eala.

She then defeated World No. 40 Wang Xinyu in the quarterfinal to stamp her semifinal ticket.

In all three matches, Prozorova dropped the first set before climbing out of the hole and win the last two.

“WTA, it seems to me that you need to reconsider your own rules, a system that renders players absolutely helpless,” Prozorova said.

But more than the Singapore Open, the Russian may miss the Beijing Masters 1000, which will kick off next Monday.

“The physio made it clear that I wouldn't be allowed to play until six days had passed; it is completely absurd and an overreach of authority by the WTA staff member,” she said.

“Just a quick clarification: the organizers fought for my right to continue competing in the tournament, but ultimately, the decision was made by the WTA.”