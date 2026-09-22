â€˜Chicken lollipopsâ€™ shipment contained onions, carrots â€” BOC

‘Chicken lollipops’ shipment contained onions, carrots — BOC

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Customs (BOC) has filed six criminal complaints before the Department of Justice against an importer, a licensed customs broker, several Customs officers, and other individuals over the alleged misdeclaration of agricultural shipments containing thousands of sacks of fresh onions and carrots.

In a statement issued Tuesday, September 22, 2026, the BOC said the charges stem from six shipments consigned to Berches Consumer Goods Trading.

According to the BOC, the shipments, which arrived in June 2025, were declared as "chicken lollipops."

However, physical examinations conducted by BOC inspectors uncovered 15,029 sacks of fresh white onions and 2,164 boxes of fresh carrots concealed inside the containers.

The agricultural goods lacked the mandatory Sanitary and Phytosanitary Import Clearance from the Bureau of Plant Industry.

The criminal complaints cite violations of Republic Act No. 10863, also known as the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA), specifically Section 1401, or Unlawful Importation or Exportation, in relation to Sections 140, or Misdeclaration, and 117, or Regulated Importation and Exportation.

In addition, the involved BOC officials and personnel face charges under Sections 1431 (c), (e), and (f) of the CMTA. The said provisions penalize willful neglect of duty, aiding or abetting acts that defraud the government of customs revenues, and permitting violations of customs law.

Concurrently, the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service endorsed administrative charges against the implicated Customs personnel to the Prosecution and Litigation Division.

The division will conduct administrative proceedings pursuant to the Revised Rules on Administrative Cases in the Civil Service, according to the BOC.