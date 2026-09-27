Madis gets early boot in Asiad singles tennis

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipina tennister Tenny Madis had an early exit from the Asian Games after absorbing a 1-6, 0-6 defeat against Japan’s Himeno Sakatsume Sunday morning at the Nagoya City Higashiyama Park Tennis Center in Japan.

Sakatsume, ranked 119th in the world, showcased her mastery in the match that lasted exactly one hour.

The Japanese punched in three aces in the match, while also converting 28 receiving points, to grab the easy win.

Sakatsume will now take on Korea’s Dayeon Back in the second round of the tourney. Back defeated Nepal’s Shivali Gurung, 6-1, 6-0, earlier in the day.

With Madis’ exit, Alex Eala is the only Filipina tennister standing in the women’s singles division.

Madis, though, will still see action in the women’s doubles competition. She is teamed up with Stefi Aludo, and the duo will take on Indonesia’s Meydiana Reinnamah and Anjali Junarto in the first round.