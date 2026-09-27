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Sports

Arellano’s Ongotan shines bright for unbeaten Chiefs

Philstar.com
September 27, 2026 | 12:14pm
Arellanoâ€™s Ongotan shines bright for unbeaten Chiefs
Arellano's T-Mc Ongotan (1)
(NCAA Philippines)

MANILA, Philippines — When the game gets tight, Arellano University knows exactly who to turn to.

T-Mc Ongotan has been preparing for those moments, and that has paid off as the Chiefs stayed unbeaten in NCAA Season 102 men’s basketball with a 3-0 start in Pool B, coming through with a pair of solid outings to earn the Collegiate Press Corps’ Player of the Week honors for September 21 to 26.

He opened the week with 26 points, five rebounds, three assists, a steal, and a block in Arellano’s 91-87 escape over Emilio Aguinaldo College last September 22 before pouring in 13 points, four rebounds, three assists, and two steals in an 88-65 rout of University of Perpetual Help System Dalta last September 25.

For Ongotan, those late-game moments are not something he leaves to chance.

“'Yung mga ganung moment, ine-ensayo naman namin. Laging nire-remind sa akin ni Coach [Chico Manabat] sa practice na dapat sa dulo, nandoon ako. Dapat ako 'yung tatapos ng game,” said the 5-foot-9 guard.

While the veteran guard has embraced the responsibility of making plays down the stretch, Ongotan maintains that Arellano’s offense does not revolve around one player.

The Chiefs also know the importance of making the extra pass, something Ongotan made sure to follow whenever the defense collapsed on his drives.

“Siyempre, sa game, kailangan hindi lang isa 'yung gumagawa,” Ongotan stressed.

“Sabi ni Coach kanina sa game plan namin na kung maaari, pag drinive ko, kung mayroong open, ipasa ko, i-extra pass ko. Ayun nga, ginagawa naman sa ensayo namin 'yun.”

That balance has helped Arellano navigate its first three games without a loss, with the 23-year-old Ongotan emerging as a player the Chiefs can rely on when the pressure starts to rise.

Ongotan got the nod over a strong field that included Colegio de San Juan de Letran rookie Justin Cargo, College of Saint Benilde captain Justine Sanchez, Aldous Torculas of San Beda University, and Jose Rizal University’s Lawrence Mangubat for the weekly citation.

ARELLANO CHIEFS

BASKETBALL

NCAA
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