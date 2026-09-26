^

Sports

Top-seeded Eala gets first-round bye in Asian Games

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 26, 2026 | 10:20am
Top-seeded Eala gets first-round bye in Asian Games
The Philippines’ Alexandra Eala reacts to a point against Russia's Tatiana Prozorova during the WTA Singapore Open Tennis Round of 16 in Singapore on September 24, 2026.
AFP / Roslan Rahman

MANILA, Philippines — Alex Eala will have a first round bye in the Asian Games, as the tournament’s draw has been released.

As the tournament’s top-seed, the pride of the Philippines is headed straight to the second round.

There, the World No. 18 tennister will be taking on either Thailand’s Patcharin Cheapchandej or Pakistan’s Mahin Aftab Qureshi.

Eala is anchoring op half of the bracket along with other seeds Xiyu Wang of China (No. 4), Moyuka Uchijima (No. 6) and Joanna Garland of Chinese Taipei (No. 8).

For her part, fellow Filipina Tennielle Madis is set to have a tough start to her Asian Games campaign, facing off against seventh-seeded Himeno Sakatsume of Japan.

Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan, (No. 3) Mananchaya Sawangkaew of Thailand (No. 5) and second-seeded Shuai Zhang also received a first-round bye.

In women’s doubles, Eala and partner Shaira Hope Rivera will face the duo of Lai Ching Laam and Kallista Liu of Hong Kong in the first round.

Whoever wins will take on the Chinese pair of Xinyu Jiang and Zhaoxuan Yang.

Madis and Stefi Aludo will open against Anjali Kirana Junarto and Meydiana Laviola Reinnamah of Indonesia.

In mixed doubles, the pairing of Rivera and national team stalwart Francis Casey Alcantara will go up against Kasra Rahmani and Meshkatolzahra Safi of Iran in the first round.

The Asiad’s tennis tournament will kick off on Sunday.

ALEX EALA

ALEXANDRA EALA

ASIAN GAMES

ASIAN GAMES TENNIS

TENNIS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Huge turnout expected in 'Run For Your Life' race

Huge turnout expected in 'Run For Your Life' race

19 hours ago
Hi-Precision Diagnostics is putting health and fitness in the spotlight with the launch of Hi-Precision Diagnostics: Run For...
Sports
fbtw
Eala vows to learn from Singapore stunner as Asiad stint beckons

Eala vows to learn from Singapore stunner as Asiad stint beckons

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 20 hours ago
 As the Japanese proverb said, if you fall down seven times, you must stand up eight. 
Sports
fbtw
Against Eala and her fans, Prozorova finds a way

Against Eala and her fans, Prozorova finds a way

By Jan Veran | 1 day ago
The 22-year-old Russian, ranked No. 180 in the world and playing before a crowd overwhelmingly behind Alex Eala, somehow turned...
Sports
fbtw
Ramos surges into ADT joint lead in Egypt; Tabuena stays in the mix in Taiwan

Ramos surges into ADT joint lead in Egypt; Tabuena stays in the mix in Taiwan

By Jan Veran | 16 hours ago
Sean Ramos defied the odds in spectacular fashion, firing an eagle-fueled six-under 64 to storm from joint 17th into a share...
Sports
fbtw
Ginebra, TNT change imports

Ginebra, TNT change imports

By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 day ago
It’s been over a month since the PBA put the Governors ’Cup on hold to give way to Gilas’ participation...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Eala pumped up for Asiad drive

Eala pumped up for Asiad drive

By John Bryan Ulanday | 10 hours ago
All set for the 20th Asian Games, Alex Eala is embracing the challenge of playing her part in Team Philippines’ hunt...
Sports
fbtw
Sanchez: Sorry no medal, but I&rsquo;m not done

Sanchez: Sorry no medal, but I’m not done

By Nelson Beltran | 10 hours ago
No medal. No podium. But no backing down either.
Sports
fbtw
Historic silver for 3x3 belles

Historic silver for 3x3 belles

By Olmin Leyba | 10 hours ago
For a Gilas Pilipinas contingent reeling from the heartbreak of the lost jewel in 5-on-5 basketball, this silver glitters...
Sports
fbtw
Boxing mixed results: Ogayre advances, Pasuit falls

Boxing mixed results: Ogayre advances, Pasuit falls

By Nelson Beltran | 10 hours ago
From a mere escape in preliminary round, Junmilardo Ogayre came back hungry, angry, and precise, picking apart Nepal’s...
Sports
fbtw
Besana lands on his feet, lands fifth in Asia

Besana lands on his feet, lands fifth in Asia

By Nelson Beltran | 10 hours ago
While the spotlight belonged to Carlos Yulo, Juancho Miguel Besana put on his own quiet show on the sidelines of a gigantic...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with