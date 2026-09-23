Ramos falls short of Asiad weightlifting podium

MANILA, Philippines -- Almost, but not quite.

The Philippines’ Rosegie Ramos missed out on a podium finish in the women’s 53 kilogram weightlifting competition of the Asian Games Wednesday at the Nagoya Trade and Industry Center hall in Japan.

Ramos tallied 93 kilograms in snatch and 110 kilograms in clean and jerk, for a total of 203 kilograms in the competition.

She was actually the top finisher by the end of her clean and jerk attempt, but her turn ended before the podium finishers started their attempts.

North Korea’s Hyon Gyong Kang topped the tournament with a total of 223 kilograms. She tallied 99 kilograms in snatch and 124 kilograms in clean and jerk.

China’s Jinlan Zhao secured the silver medal with 218 total kilograms, off of 94 kilograms in snatch and 124 kilograms in clean and jerk.

Thailand’s Surodchana Khambao finished with the bronze medal with 214 kilograms, off of 95 kilograms snatch and 119 kilograms clean and jerk.

Khambao tried to lift 127 kilograms in her final clean and jerk attempt, but she could not clear.

Ramos, for her part, had clean snatches at 88, 91 and 93 kilograms. She then had good attempts at 105 kilograms and 110 kilograms for clean and jerk.

But as she tried to push for 113 kilograms, she could not raise the bar, ending her afternoon at 203 kilograms.

Ramos finished ahead of Uzbekistan’s Nigora Abdullaeva (201 kilograms), Taipei’s Cheng-jing Lin (198 kilograms), Japan’s Nozomi Abe (196 kilograms), India’s Gyaneshwari Yadav (195 kilograms), Turkmenistan’s Ogulshat Amanova (191 kilograms) and Vietnam’s Hoai Huong Nguyen (177 kilograms).