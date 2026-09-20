^

Sports

UAAP Player of the Week Nnoruka leads UP’s flawless start

Philstar.com
September 20, 2026 | 3:07pm
UAAP Player of the Week Nnoruka leads UPâ€™s flawless start
UP's Francis Nnoruka (9)
(UAAP Media Bureau)

MANILA, Philippines — The beloved “Maroon 5” may have already moved on from the collegiate ranks but the University of the Philippines remains in good hands with Francis Nnoruka emerging as the team’s new leader this UAAP Season 89 men’s basketball tournament. 

The graduating Nigerian center proved his pedigree to lead the Fighting Maroons right away in the opening week, tallying back-to-back double-double performances as they coasted to a 2-0 record with victories against the UST Growling Tigers and the Ateneo Blue Eagles to gain provisional lead in the standings.

For his efforts that saw him average 15.0 points, 12.5 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 1.0 steal, 1.0 block, Nnoruka was hailed as the Collegiate Press Corps’ UAAP Player of the Week for the duration of September 13 to 19. 

Nnoruka emphasized the need for them to step up and even raise the bar left by the “Maroon 5” — comprised of Harold Alarcon, Janjan Felicilda, Reyland Torres, Terrence Fortea and Gerry Abadiano — higher this year, especially with Nnoruka now on his last playing year for the Fighting Maroons. 

“I believe the previous UP teams have a standard. So just pretty much continue where they left off and raise the standards higher,” said the 6-foot-9 big man on his outlook this season after falling short of the crown last year. 

He delivered 18 points and 12 rebounds against UST in the opener last Sept. 13 before dropping 12 points and 13 boards against Ateneo on Sept. 19 with both games held at the SMART Araneta Coliseum. 

His performances — which also included limiting Season 88 Rookie of the Year and Elite Team member Collins Akowe in their opening day matchup — propelled Nnoruka to the weekly citation over nominees teammate Noy Remogat, UST’s Amiel Acido, NU’s Kenshin Padrones, Adamson’s Mathew Montebon, La Salle’s Luis Pablo and Ateneo’s Kieffer Alas. 

Despite the early lead in the standings, Nnoruka believes that the Fighting Maroons are still a long way to go from what they are aiming to be. 

“I’m excited we got the win but just got a lot to work on and you know a lot of stuff we need to improve so we’re gonna head back to the lab and get to work,” he shared.

Nnoruka and UP return to action on Saturday, September 26 as they tussle with the NU Bulldogs at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

BASKETBALL

UAAP

UP FIGHTING MAROONS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Asian Games open with unity message after troubled build-up

Asian Games open with unity message after troubled build-up

21 hours ago
The 20th Asian Games opened in Japan on Saturday with a message of unity following a troubled build-up to the multi-sport...
Sports
fbtw

Golden eight

By Joaquin M. Henson | 16 hours ago
The Philippines hasn’t collected more than four gold medals in the last 15 editions of the Asian Games or since a haul of seven mints in 1962.
Sports
fbtw
MMA bets are battle-ready

MMA bets are battle-ready

By Joaquin Henson | 16 hours ago
Three Baguio fighters are locked and loaded to make a splash in the debut of mixed martial arts at the Inae Sports Center...
Sports
fbtw
Team Philippines steps up chase

Team Philippines steps up chase

By Nelson Beltran | 16 hours ago
From the sea to the range, the halls and the hardcourts, Team Philippines launches its drive for glory as full action begins...
Sports
fbtw
We don't want Games host Japan losing money, says Asian Olympic official

We don't want Games host Japan losing money, says Asian Olympic official

1 day ago
 Japan's hosting of the Asian Games with huts and a cruise ship is an example for other nations if they want to stage...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Gilas women rout Hong Kong to book Asian Games quarterfinals berth

Gilas women rout Hong Kong to book Asian Games quarterfinals berth

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
The Gilas women stamped their ticket to the quarterfinal round of the Asian Games women’s basketball division after...
Sports
fbtw
Ardina stays in titlehunt despite 74 in El Dorado Shootout

Ardina stays in titlehunt despite 74 in El Dorado Shootout

By Jan Veran | 5 hours ago
Dottie Ardina stumbled to a 74 in the second round but remained firmly in the title hunt, slipping to joint seventh yet staying...
Sports
fbtw
Marcial in race vs time for Asiad

Marcial in race vs time for Asiad

By Nelson Beltran | 16 hours ago
All eyes will be on two rings today – one in Temecula and one here.
Sports
fbtw
Maroons rip Eagles; Bulldogs bounce back

Maroons rip Eagles; Bulldogs bounce back

By John Bryan Ulanday | 16 hours ago
University of the Philippines ripped Ateneo, 94-75, to seize the solo lead in the UAAP Season 89 men’s basketball tournament...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with