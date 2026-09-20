UAAP Player of the Week Nnoruka leads UPâ€™s flawless start

UAAP Player of the Week Nnoruka leads UP’s flawless start

MANILA, Philippines — The beloved “Maroon 5” may have already moved on from the collegiate ranks but the University of the Philippines remains in good hands with Francis Nnoruka emerging as the team’s new leader this UAAP Season 89 men’s basketball tournament.

The graduating Nigerian center proved his pedigree to lead the Fighting Maroons right away in the opening week, tallying back-to-back double-double performances as they coasted to a 2-0 record with victories against the UST Growling Tigers and the Ateneo Blue Eagles to gain provisional lead in the standings.

For his efforts that saw him average 15.0 points, 12.5 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 1.0 steal, 1.0 block, Nnoruka was hailed as the Collegiate Press Corps’ UAAP Player of the Week for the duration of September 13 to 19.

Nnoruka emphasized the need for them to step up and even raise the bar left by the “Maroon 5” — comprised of Harold Alarcon, Janjan Felicilda, Reyland Torres, Terrence Fortea and Gerry Abadiano — higher this year, especially with Nnoruka now on his last playing year for the Fighting Maroons.

“I believe the previous UP teams have a standard. So just pretty much continue where they left off and raise the standards higher,” said the 6-foot-9 big man on his outlook this season after falling short of the crown last year.

He delivered 18 points and 12 rebounds against UST in the opener last Sept. 13 before dropping 12 points and 13 boards against Ateneo on Sept. 19 with both games held at the SMART Araneta Coliseum.

His performances — which also included limiting Season 88 Rookie of the Year and Elite Team member Collins Akowe in their opening day matchup — propelled Nnoruka to the weekly citation over nominees teammate Noy Remogat, UST’s Amiel Acido, NU’s Kenshin Padrones, Adamson’s Mathew Montebon, La Salle’s Luis Pablo and Ateneo’s Kieffer Alas.

Despite the early lead in the standings, Nnoruka believes that the Fighting Maroons are still a long way to go from what they are aiming to be.

“I’m excited we got the win but just got a lot to work on and you know a lot of stuff we need to improve so we’re gonna head back to the lab and get to work,” he shared.

Nnoruka and UP return to action on Saturday, September 26 as they tussle with the NU Bulldogs at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.