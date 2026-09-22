MPBL, SportPlus deliver with All-Star Festivities to remember

Clockwise from top left: Three-point shootout winner Jeff Monday of Caloocan raises his trophy; impersonators Lebwrong James and Stepping Curry; SportsPlus mascot Kalaw D’Kalbaw; Ranidel de Ocampo and stand-up comedian GB Labrador.

MANILA, Philippines — The Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL), boosted by its chief backer SportsPlus, held to a rousing success its annual All-Star Festivities last Saturday at the Ynares Center in Montalban, Rizal.

In a news release, SportPlus said it helped the MPBL stage a memorable All-Star experience for fans by deploying a full production team to document, organize, and overall support the annual extravaganza.

The festivities were highlight by an afternoon exhibition game between the North and South Division Executives, with the North and South All-Stars battling to an 89-89 draw.

Hours before the festivities began, SportsPlus personnel were already at the venue, setting up activation booths, checking broadcast equipment, and rehearsing their various roles, including the SportsPlus dancers who kept fans entertained throughout the event.

By 1 p.m., the registration booth and fan zone were open, giving supporters the chance to mingle, take photos, and get up close with their favorite MPBL stars.

The SP dancers added energy to the festivities during the intermissions, becoming part of the action in several events.

Gilas Pilipinas legend Ranidel de Ocampo and stand-up comedian GB Labrador, both SportsPlus Balyahan hosts, scored and witnessed Joe Gomez de Liano’s highlight reel during the Slam Dunk Competition.

Halftime brought even more excitement as fans had the chance to win shirts through Pop Up Shot/Bazooka and Molten basketballs tossed into the crowd by MPBL Commissioner Emmer Oreta, with help from Stepping Curry and Lebwrong James, the NBA impersonators portraying Stephen Curry and LeBron James, as well as SportsPlus mascot Kalaw D’Kalbaw.

But among the biggest attractions was the Clutch Time Challenge.

The challenge gave two contestants a chance to win P50,000 by completing four shots: a layup, free throw, 3-pointer and half-court shot, in 45 seconds.

“SportsPlus is proud to be part of this year’s MPBL All-Star festivities. As the Official Title Partner of the MPBL, we are committed to creating a more engaging and memorable experience for fans through our activations, interactive games, and giveaways,” said SportsPlus Head of Brand Marketing Paul Macalindong. (Contributed story)