^

Sports

MPBL, SportPlus deliver with All-Star Festivities to remember

Philstar.com
September 22, 2026 | 4:13pm
MPBL, SportPlus deliver with All-Star Festivities to remember
Clockwise from top left: Three-point shootout winner Jeff Monday of Caloocan raises his trophy; impersonators Lebwrong James and Stepping Curry; SportsPlus mascot Kalaw D’Kalbaw; Ranidel de Ocampo and stand-up comedian GB Labrador.
MPBL / SportsPlus

MANILA, Philippines — The Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL), boosted by its chief backer SportsPlus, held to a rousing success its annual All-Star Festivities last Saturday at the Ynares Center in Montalban, Rizal.

In a news release, SportPlus said it helped the MPBL stage a memorable All-Star experience for fans by deploying a full production team to document, organize, and overall support the annual extravaganza. 

The festivities were highlight by an afternoon exhibition game between the North and South Division Executives, with the North and South All-Stars battling to an 89-89 draw.

Hours before the festivities began, SportsPlus personnel were already at the venue, setting up activation booths, checking broadcast equipment, and rehearsing their various roles, including the SportsPlus dancers who kept fans entertained throughout the event.

By 1 p.m., the registration booth and fan zone were open, giving supporters the chance to mingle, take photos, and get up close with their favorite MPBL stars.

The SP dancers added energy to the festivities during the intermissions, becoming part of the action in several events.

Gilas Pilipinas legend Ranidel de Ocampo and stand-up comedian GB Labrador, both SportsPlus Balyahan hosts, scored and witnessed Joe Gomez de Liano’s highlight reel during the Slam Dunk Competition.

Halftime brought even more excitement as fans had the chance to win shirts through Pop Up Shot/Bazooka and Molten basketballs tossed into the crowd by MPBL Commissioner Emmer Oreta, with help from Stepping Curry and Lebwrong James, the NBA  impersonators portraying Stephen Curry and LeBron James, as well as SportsPlus mascot Kalaw D’Kalbaw.

But among the biggest attractions was the Clutch Time Challenge.

The challenge gave two contestants a chance to win P50,000 by completing four shots: a layup, free throw, 3-pointer and half-court shot, in 45 seconds.

“SportsPlus is proud to be part of this year’s MPBL All-Star festivities. As the Official Title Partner of the MPBL, we are committed to creating a more engaging and memorable experience for fans through our activations, interactive games, and giveaways,” said SportsPlus Head of Brand Marketing Paul Macalindong. (Contributed story)

MPBL

SPORTSPLUS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
San Juan overpowers Bulacan in 53-point MPBL beatdown

San Juan overpowers Bulacan in 53-point MPBL beatdown

6 days ago
The San Juan Knights flaunted their roster depth to annihilate the Bulacan Kuyas, 120-67, and close their elimination-round...
Sports
fbtw
Manday repulses Mendoza, Fuentes, Pascual, Cruz in MPBL 3-Point Shootout

Manday repulses Mendoza, Fuentes, Pascual, Cruz in MPBL 3-Point Shootout

2 days ago
Jeff Manday of Caloocan Batang Kankaloo displayed his shooting prowess on Sunday’s MPBL 3-Point Shootout, but not after...
Sports
fbtw
NFL Chiefs' Kelce among investors bilked in Ponzi scheme

NFL Chiefs' Kelce among investors bilked in Ponzi scheme

5 days ago
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, husband of singer Taylor Swift, was among investors defrauded out of millions of...
Sports
fbtw
PBA withdraws from EASL

PBA withdraws from EASL

By Joaquin M. Henson | 16 hours ago
PBA commissioner Willie Marcial has left the door open for a reconciliation with EASL but made it clear that unless an outstanding...
Sports
fbtw
Sebastian stars as Filipino chessers dominate Angola in World Chess Olympiad

Sebastian stars as Filipino chessers dominate Angola in World Chess Olympiad

By Joey Villar | 4 hours ago
The Philippines overpowered Angola, 3.5-.5, with Mhage Sebastian leading the way with a smashing Board-1 victory Woman FIDE...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Cruspero, Morris win big in Siquijor juniors tennis tourney

Cruspero, Morris win big in Siquijor juniors tennis tourney

3 hours ago
Alexa Cruspero and Matthew Morris turned the Governor’s Cup Juniors Tennis Championships into a showcase of their versatility,...
Sports
fbtw
Filipina karetakas cop Asian Games kata bronze

Filipina karetakas cop Asian Games kata bronze

3 hours ago
The Philippines delivered another historic milestone at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games after the Rebecca Cyril Torres,...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: Quezon tops South qualifier; Imus catches play-in bus

MPBL: Quezon tops South qualifier; Imus catches play-in bus

4 hours ago
The Quezon Huskers subdued the Rizal XentroMall Golden Coolers, 90-74, top the elimination phase of the MPBL 2026 Season...
Sports
fbtw
Formula One races to be shortened next season

Formula One races to be shortened next season

7 hours ago
The governing body of motorsports (FIA) announced Formula One rules changes that included shortening Grand Prix races and...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with