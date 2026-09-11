Eala dazzles on red carpet

MANILA, Philippines — Eala mania in New York didn’t end with Alex Eala’s US Open exit — it just moved from the hardcourts to the runway.

Eala made her runway debut yesterday at the renowned Tory Burch show during New York Fashion Week (NYFW) at Gotham Hall in New York City.

Clad in a red blazer and brown slacks, the 21-year-old Filipina tennis star sat as an athlete guest in the front row for the Spring/Summer 2027 collection presentation.

“I’m so excited. I’m a little nervous. There’s some amazing people in this room. I’m so happy to be a part of it. You know, my mom growing up really had a lot of Tory Burch shoes,” Eala said on the red carpet.

“Sports and fashion are common in a way where you get to express yourself and you get to show your personality. Sports is very physically demanding and fashion, maybe come back to me after this week and I’ll know more about it. This is my first fashion week.”

Also in the front row with Eala were Hollywood celebrities Amanda Seyfried and Lauryn Hill.

Eala’s NYFW appearance came on the heels of praise from Anna Wintour, former Vogue editor and fashion icon, last month ahead of her US Open campaign.