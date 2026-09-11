Clar, Ramos reign

Clar and Ramos, both UP standouts, defeated higher-seeded opponents to claim the top prizes in the tournament backed by Rally Sports, JPA Sports, Wilkins Pure, Minute Maid, and Playa de Nubla Private Resort.

MANILA, Philippines — Shan Clar and Susmita Ramos emerged as the men’s and women’s singles open champions of the 2026 MIA Badminton Challenge Cup via unexpected sweeps yesterday at the MIA Sports Center in Pasay.

Clar and Ramos, both UP standouts, defeated higher-seeded opponents to claim the top prizes in the tournament backed by Rally Sports, JPA Sports, Wilkins Pure, Minute Maid, and Playa de Nubla Private Resort.

Clar, the UAAP Season 87 Rookie of the Year and the country’s No. 12 player, needed just 28 minutes to turn back top seed and Philippine No. 4 Rabie Oba-ob, 15–13, 15–8.

Ramos, meanwhile, the incoming UP women’s team captain, needed 24 minutes to claim the Women’s Singles Open title at the expense of co-top seed and incoming sophomore teammate Brys Fuggan, 15–11, 15–13.

Ramos, who was part of the women’s team that secured a bronze medal for the Philippines at the 2025 SEA Games, emerged as the tournament’s biggest winner after also capturing the women’s doubles open title with her UP co-captain Kimberly Lao.