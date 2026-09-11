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Sports

Que rules ICTSI Summit Point

The Philippine Star
September 12, 2026 | 12:00am
Que rules ICTSI Summit Point
Angelo Que

MANILA, Philippines — Angelo Que was tested from the opening stretch, pressured by a blistering early charge from Aidric Chan and a spirited mid-round assault from Justin Quiban. But through it all, the veteran campaigner never blinked.

Que stayed patient in mild conditions at the Summit Point Golf and Country Club in Lipa City, closing out with a 70 to outgun Chan by two and secure the ICTSI Summit Point Championship crown yesterday.

A final-round two-under card left him four strokes short of a four-day streak of 66s, but it was more than enough to secure the championship. Finishing at 20-under 268, the reigning Philippine Golf Tour Order of Merit champion claimed his 21st career title along with the P440,000 top prize.

“There was really no pressure today. It was nice playing with Adric and Justin because we’ve known each other for a long time, so it felt just like a practice round. We were talking the whole round and weren’t really trying to compete – we were actually just pushing each other,” said Que.

The two-stroke winning margin hardly reflected how effectively Que kept the threats at bay, as he never allowed Chan to come within three strokes until No. 17. Four up with two holes to play, Que gave back two shots on the par-3 penultimate hole.

The late stumble from the bunker and missed putts added a touch of drama to what had otherwise been a victory lap, but these barely unsettled the veteran shotmaker’s resolve or poise. Que calmly matched Chan’s par on the par-4 18th to secure the win.

“I was trying to make two more birdies so that I could shoot another 66, but unfortunately, I missed it on the wrong side on the 17th,” he recalled.

Chan closed with a 66 to finish runner-up at 270.

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