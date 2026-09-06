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Senate measure hails young Filipino Karatekas

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 6, 2026 | 6:22pm
Senate measure hails young Filipino Karatekas

MANILA, Philippines -- A resolution has been proposed in the Senate lauding Filipino Karatekas who brought glory to the Philippines during the 3rd Asian Karate Youth Open Championship in Hangzhou, China. 

Senate Resolution No. 580, dated August 26, congratulates Romeo Enriquez, Wilfredo Apellido, Raphael Herrera and Ripley Borromeo, who competed in the tournament. 

Enriquez brought home the gold medal and finished among the Top 5 in the Under-10 Male Kata category in his first international competition.

Apellido defended his gold medal in the under-12 male kata and had a silver medal finish in the under-12 male kumite category. Herrera secured his second consecutive bronze medal in the Under-14 Male Kata, while Borromeo finished among the Top 5 in the Under-12 Female Kata and among the Top 7 in the Under-12 Female Kumite.

“These achievements reflect the dedication of the athletes, their coaches, parents, sports organizations, and supporters from both the public and private sectors who continue to nurture and develop young Filipino talent,” Sen. Bam Aquino wrote in the resolution. 

“The success of these young athletes serves as an inspiration to the nation's youth to pursue excellence through hard work and determination, underscoring the importance of sustained support for youth and sports development,” he added.

Aquino also recognized Ellis Sebastian Canoza and Colin Isaiah Paolo of FAST-ISKF, coached by national team coach and former Karate Pilipinas national team captain Engene Stoner Dagohoy.

“These achievements of the young Philippine delegation strengthened national pride and honor, affirming the exceptional talent, skills and potential of the Filipino youth in the international sporting arena.”

BAM AQUINO

KARATE
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