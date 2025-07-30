^

Abando back with Red Boosters in Korean Basketball League

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
July 30, 2025 | 2:20pm
Rhenz Abando.
MANILA, Philippines — Rhenz Abando is returning to his ball club Anyang Jung Kwan Jang Red Boosters in the Korean Basketball League (KBL) this season. 

Abando last played overseas for the same squad in 2023-2024 season with averages of 8.48 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.0 assist but had a long recovery for his injured back before finally coming back to fine form recently. 

He also saw action for Anyang in the EASL Final Four last year in Cebu prior to being a free agent in Korea featuring fellow Filipino imports like Gilas Pilipinas stars Carl Tamayo and Kevin Quiambao. 

Abando will take the Asian Import quota spot of compatriot Javi Gomez de Liaño, who jumped from Terrafirma in the PBA to Anyang, which had a 25-29 record in the KBL last season.

Abando, a former NCAA Most Valuable Player from Letran, recently stamped his class for Strong Group-Philippines in its 2025 William Jones Cup title conquest this mo

The 27-year-old forward served as one of the best local players of coach Charles Tiu as Strong Group, led by ex-NBA standout Andre Roberson, completed a back-to-back feat for the country’s eighth overall title. 

Hailng from La Union, Abando was also considered by head coach Tim Cone in the expanded 16-man Gilas pool for the 2025 FIBA Asia Cup along with other additions Zavier Lucero, Troy Rosario and RJ Abarrientos. 

But Abando wasn’t able to attend practices due to his Strong Group campaign as Gilas flies to Jeddah tomorrow for the Asian tournament from August 5-17.

Abando, with a second wind in Korea, is hoping to make it back to the national team as well next time after being a part of the 2023 FIBA World Cup roster at home. 

Recommended
