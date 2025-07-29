^

Sports

Knights claim inaugural NCAA Mobile Legends crown

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
July 29, 2025 | 8:55am
Knights claim inaugural NCAA Mobile Legends crown
Despite falling to JRU in the upper bracket final, the Knights clawed their way back with a 3-1 win over the Mapúa Cardinals in the lower bracket to force a rematch with Letran in the grand finals.
NCAA Philippines

MANILA, Philippines  — The Colegio de San Juan de Letran Knights etched their name in history as the first-ever NCAA Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) Esports champions after toppling the José Rizal University Heavy Bombers, 3-1, in the grand finals held offline last Sunday, July 27, at the Philippine GameDev Expo in SMX Convention Center.

Despite falling to JRU in the upper bracket final, the Knights clawed their way back with a 3-1 win over the Mapúa Cardinals in the lower bracket to force a rematch with Letran in the grand finals.

Learning from their mistakes earlier in the day, the Knights flipped the script in the finals, taking a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five series and dominating the same team that had earlier sent them to the lower bracket.

With their backs against the wall, the Bombers went all out in Game 3, targeting Letran's jungler, John Marcus Loyola, in team fights to get a win on the board and prolong the series.

Game 4 saw the Letran Knights take back the driver seat, outdrafting JRU and winning key team fights and objectives that gave the Knights the win in just under 15 minutes.

The NCAA MLBB tournament was organized in partnership with the Collegiate Center for Esports (CCE), marking a new era for collegiate esports in the Philippines.

“We’d like to thank everyone who helped make this event possible. Matagal na naming pangarap ito para sa mga bata na nangangarap magkaroon ng career sa esports. Basta tuloy lang sila sa pagsikap sa pangarap nila, tuloy lang kami sa pagsuporta,” said Stanley Lao, founder of CCE.

ESPORTS

KNIGHTS

LETRAN

MOBILE LEGENDS

NCAA PHILIPPINES
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Grassroots sports, 'new boxing champion' Torre take up SONA space
play

Grassroots sports, 'new boxing champion' Torre take up SONA space

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 16 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. called for a new national program for sports development that will start from the grassroots...
Sports
fbtw
'Sobrang surreal': San Miguel's Tiongson relishes first PBA crown

'Sobrang surreal': San Miguel's Tiongson relishes first PBA crown

22 hours ago
After 11 years of playing in the PBA, Juami Tiongson has finally realized his dream of becoming a champion in the professional...
Sports
fbtw
Marcos orders PSC to open track ovals to public
play

Marcos orders PSC to open track ovals to public

By Joey Villar | 16 hours ago
Filipinos can now run and jog for free in all track ovals under the care of the Philippine Sports Commission.
Sports
fbtw
Blow By Blow&rsquo; back in business

Blow By Blow’ back in business

By Joaquin M. Henson | 10 hours ago
After a four-month hiatus, the boxing show “Manny Pacquiao Presents Blow By Blow” returned with a nine-fight card...
Sports
fbtw
Oftana uncertain for Gilas in FIBA Asia Cup

Oftana uncertain for Gilas in FIBA Asia Cup

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 11 hours ago
The inclusion of sharpshooter Calvin Oftana in Gilas Pilipinas will be a huge question mark, head coach Tim Cone said, with...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Eala bows to Vondrousova

Eala bows to Vondrousova

By John Bryan Ulanday | 10 hours ago
Alex Eala fell to former Grand Slam champion Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic, 6-3, 1-6, 2-6, for a quick exit in...
Sports
fbtw
Crossovers shoot for quarters entry

Crossovers shoot for quarters entry

By Joey Villar | 10 hours ago
Chery Tiggo shoots for an outright quarterfinal berth while ZUS Coffee tries to play the spoiler’s role when they collide...
Sports
fbtw
Granada sparkles, triumphs in the rain

Granada sparkles, triumphs in the rain

10 hours ago
College of St. Benilde’s Sean Granada rose to the occasion on a rain-soaked Sunday, clinching individual honors in Round...
Sports
fbtw
Edoc out to seal berth in JPGT finale

Edoc out to seal berth in JPGT finale

10 hours ago
Zoji Edoc sets his sights on a victory as the ICTSI Junior PGT Luzon Series resumes today with the Riviera JPGT Championship...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with