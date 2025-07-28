^

Arca, Mendoza win chess golds in ASEAN Age Group tilt

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
July 28, 2025 | 2:05pm
Christian Gian Carlo Arca
Businessworld / File

MANILA, Philippines — Christian Gian Karlo Arca accomplished what he had failed to do in the ASEAN Age Group Chess Championships in Penang, Malaysia a few weeks ago, striking gold in the 9th Eastern Asia Youth Championships Monday in Zhuhai, China.

Also copping the gold was Jemaicah Mendoza, who scored 8.5 points out of nine to claim the girls’ Under-14 mint in the standard event.

The Filipino FIDE Master from Panabo, Davao del Norte, blew away the competition as he scored eight points out of the possible nine including a last round victory over China’s Song Yihang.

Another Philippine bet in Ivan Travis Cu went for a final round and an outright medal but managed just a draw with Chinese Chen Kailin and wound up in a three-way tie for third with six points.

Cu settled for fourth after tiebreaks were applied.

Taking the silver was Mongolian FM Khishigbat Ulziikhishig with 6.5 points while Vietnamese Do An Hoa snatched the bronze after edging Cu via tiebreak.

Ruelle Canino, a World Cup and Olympiad veteran, settled for the bronze in the girls U18.

CHRISTIAN GIAN KARLO ARCA
