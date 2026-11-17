Ateneo's Tuano suspended one game for role in late scuffle vs UST

The incident happened in the last 21 seconds of the fourth quarter as UST scored a huge 89-84 win to boost its Final Four hopes at 7-6 and eliminate Ateneo at 5-8.

MANILA, Philippines — Ateneo took another hit on its way to elimination as forward Shawn Tuano was handed a one-game suspension in the tail end of the UAAP Season 89 men’s basketball.

Tuano accumulated two unsportsmanlike fouls for the season for a one-game ban, which he will serve on November 25 against also-ran University of the East at the Mall of Asia Arena.

He reached the limit after an “unnecessary and uncalled for push” on University Santo Tomas’ Collins Akowe during a deadball situation last weekend after Jared Bahay’s previous foul. Akowe fell on to the floor after the shove from Tuano as the UAAP deemed no provocation to warrant the said act.

The incident happened in the last 21 seconds of the fourth quarter as UST scored a huge 89-84 win to boost its Final Four hopes at 7-6 and eliminate Ateneo at 5-8.

Tuano’s first infraction came in the first round after accidentally hitting the face of FEU center Mo Konateh during a shot challenge in the 4:06 mark of the third period.

His suspension will run smack right on head coach Louie Alas’ return from a two-game suspension after committing additional unsportsmanlike conducts from his first suspension in the first round.

Alas’ absence in the past two games closed the door on the Blue Eagles’ Final Four chances, absorbing a 62-55 loss against Adamson then versus UST to get the boot entering its non-bearing final match against UE.

Aside from Ateneo and UE (1-11), Adamson is also out of the Final Four at 5-8. Only reigning champion La Salle (7-5), Far Eastern University (7-5) and UST (7-6) are in the running for the final two spots as National University (9-3) and University of the Philippines (9-3) are already in.

The UAAP is in the middle of a week-long break for the 49th ASEAN Summit, plunging back to action on Saturday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum featuring crucial battles between FEU and NU as well as rivals UP and La Salle.