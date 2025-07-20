Explosive Marcial stops foe to open Pacquiao-Barrios card

LAS VEGAS, United States — Olympic bronze medalist Eumir Marcial opened the Manny Pacquiao-Mario Barrios undercard with a bang, disposing of American Bernard Joseph in the third round of their curtain-raiser Saturday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena here.

The end came at the 1:55 of the third round after Marcial pummeled Joseph with a barrage of blows — punctuated by three straight powerful lefts — that sent him down for the second and final time en route to a technical knockout win.

Marcial earlier sent Joseph down with a right hook in the second round to set the tone for the dominant performance.

The 29-year-old southpaw, who bagged a bronze medal in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, thus raised his undefeated record to 6-0, with 4 knockouts.

Joseph, meanwhile, fell to 11-2-1 (5 KOs).