^

Sports

Filipino pugs eye wins as Pacquiao-Barrios curtain-raisers

Dino Maragay - Philstar.com
July 19, 2025 | 1:05pm
Filipino pugs eye wins as Pacquiao-Barrios curtain-raisers
Eumir Marcial and Mark Magsayo
Philstar.com / Dino Maragay

LAS VEGAS, United States — Two Filipino fighters are aiming to impress as they get a share of the spotlight in the undercard of Manny Pacquiao’s title shot against WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios here Saturday (Sunday Manila time).

Olympic bronze medalist Eumir Marcial and former world champion Mark Magsayo will usher in the show eyeing impressive victories that should bolster their bids for a world title in the future.

The 29-year-old Marcial (5-0, with 3 knockouts) will collide with American Bernard Joseph (11-2-1, 5 KOs) in the first non-televised fight of the day at the MGM Grand Garden Arena — an eight-rounder.

He weighed in at 162 pounds for the catchweight bout.

“I am not underestimating my opponent and it won’t be easy to knock him out because of course he prepared for the fight as well. I will just do my best,” Marcial told Filipino scribes the other day.

“I always tell myself to be ready and careful especially since in boxing, one punch can change everything,” he added.

For his part, Magsayo is fanning his bid to become a two-division titlist as he faces Mexico’s Jorge Mata Cuellar in a 10-round super-featherweight bout, the first offering of the televised undercard.

Both Magsayo (27-2, 18 KOs), who previously held the WBC featherweight championship, and Cuellar (21-2-2, with 13 knockouts) tipped the scales at 129 pounds at Saturday’s ceremonial weigh-in.

“This (fight) is our stepping stone to a world title fight,” said Magsayo, now on his second appearance in the undercard of a Pacquiao fight — the first being in 2021 during the Pacquiao-Yordenas Ugas bout.

“There’s gonna be a knockdown. We’re gonna give a show.”

BOXING

EUMIR MARCIAL

MANNY PACQUIAO

MARK MAGSAYO
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Pacquiao tapers down in Vegas

Pacquiao tapers down in Vegas

By Abac Cordero | 13 hours ago
The hardest part in training is done.
Sports
fbtw
SMB surges ahead

SMB surges ahead

By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
Fajardo leads assault with 33 pts, 11 rebs
Sports
fbtw
For Eala, it&rsquo;s representing Philippines the best she can

For Eala, it’s representing Philippines the best she can

By John Bryan Ulanday | 13 hours ago
Alex Eala’s rise as one of the world’s best players is not just for her. From her humble roots to coming as close...
Sports
fbtw
Barrios reminds Pacman of Marquez KO

Barrios reminds Pacman of Marquez KO

By Abac Cordero | 13 hours ago
Mario Barrios and his outspoken trainer, Bob Santos, are playing mind games with Manny Pacquiao.
Sports
fbtw
Bambol visits Filipino pugs

Bambol visits Filipino pugs

13 hours ago
Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino expressed his all-out support to hall-of-famer...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Chot preaches resilience amid Tropang 5G injury bug

Chot preaches resilience amid Tropang 5G injury bug

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 hour ago
Just keep fighting.
Sports
fbtw
WBC chief justifies Pacquiao title shot vs Barrios

WBC chief justifies Pacquiao title shot vs Barrios

By Dino Maragay | 2 hours ago
WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman says it is legacy, not inactivity, that makes Pacquiao worthy of another shot at a WBC...
Sports
fbtw
Fajardo, Ross take charge for Beermen in Game 3

Fajardo, Ross take charge for Beermen in Game 3

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 hours ago
With a 2-1 advantage up for grabs, the San Miguel Beermen banked on old reliables June Mar Fajardo and Chris Ross to grab...
Sports
fbtw
Filipinos in Riyadh show full support for kababayans in Esports World Cup

Filipinos in Riyadh show full support for kababayans in Esports World Cup

By Michelle Lojo | 2 hours ago
With the Esports World Cup now in full swing in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Filipinos are once again filling the stadiums to show...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with