Filipino pugs eye wins as Pacquiao-Barrios curtain-raisers

LAS VEGAS, United States — Two Filipino fighters are aiming to impress as they get a share of the spotlight in the undercard of Manny Pacquiao’s title shot against WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios here Saturday (Sunday Manila time).

Olympic bronze medalist Eumir Marcial and former world champion Mark Magsayo will usher in the show eyeing impressive victories that should bolster their bids for a world title in the future.

The 29-year-old Marcial (5-0, with 3 knockouts) will collide with American Bernard Joseph (11-2-1, 5 KOs) in the first non-televised fight of the day at the MGM Grand Garden Arena — an eight-rounder.

He weighed in at 162 pounds for the catchweight bout.

“I am not underestimating my opponent and it won’t be easy to knock him out because of course he prepared for the fight as well. I will just do my best,” Marcial told Filipino scribes the other day.

“I always tell myself to be ready and careful especially since in boxing, one punch can change everything,” he added.

For his part, Magsayo is fanning his bid to become a two-division titlist as he faces Mexico’s Jorge Mata Cuellar in a 10-round super-featherweight bout, the first offering of the televised undercard.

Both Magsayo (27-2, 18 KOs), who previously held the WBC featherweight championship, and Cuellar (21-2-2, with 13 knockouts) tipped the scales at 129 pounds at Saturday’s ceremonial weigh-in.

“This (fight) is our stepping stone to a world title fight,” said Magsayo, now on his second appearance in the undercard of a Pacquiao fight — the first being in 2021 during the Pacquiao-Yordenas Ugas bout.

“There’s gonna be a knockdown. We’re gonna give a show.”