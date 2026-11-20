Truck falls off Zamboanga cliff; 4 dead

Police identified the fatalities as truck driver Mhali Karim, his wife Dona and mother Nihma, and a certain Alasad.

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — Four people died when a delivery truck plunged into a ravine in Sindangan, Zamboanga del Norte on Thursday.

Police identified the fatalities as truck driver Mhali Karim, his wife Dona and mother Nihma, and a certain Alasad.

Police said the truck, which came from Cebu City, was headed for the town of Leon Postigo when it figured in the accident at around 5 p.m. in Barangay Talinga.

Investigation showed the truck was traveling up a highway when it rolled backward and fell into the cliff.

Rescue teams from the Bureau of Fire Protection and the municipal disaster risk reduction and management office retrieved the fatalities from the wreckage.

The team turned over the bodies to relatives.

Police have yet to determine the cause of the accident.