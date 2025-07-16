^

Awed by ageless Pacquiao, Marcial gets share of limelight

Dino Maragay - Philstar.com
July 16, 2025 | 3:35pm
Eumir Marcial (left) with Manny Pacquiao during their joint workout at the Knuckleheads Gym in Las Vegas on Tuesday (Wednesday Manila time).
Philstar.com / Dino Maragay

LAS VEGAS, United States — Olympic bronze medalist Eumir Marcial is set to fight on the biggest stage of his young pro career after being tapped to see action in the undercard of Manny Pacquiao’s bout against Mario Barrios here Saturday (Sunday Manila time).

Marcial (5-0, with 3 knockouts) will face American Bernard Joseph (11-2-1, 5 KOs) in an eight-round bout at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, looking to make a strong impression.

But in trying to prepare himself to impress others, it was Marcial instead who ended up impressed — by the man he considers as the reason he got into boxing in the first place.

“Sa age na 46, ang pinapakita ni Sir Manny sa amin parang 26 years old lang eh. Grabe 'yun,” Marcial told Manila-based sportswriters after his joint workout with Pacquiao at the Knuckleheads Gym here Tuesday (Wednesday Manila time).

Tuesday’s session was a sight to behold, with Marcial hitting the mitts in the background as Pacquiao shadowboxed. At times, the Filipino icon was seen sharing pieces of advice to the former Olympian, who copped a bronze medal in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

“I pursued boxing because of Sir Manny. Almost all Filipino boxers share the same reason,” Marcial continued.

The 29-year-old Marcial even admitted having a hard time keeping up with the 46-year-old Pacquiao.

“Yung mitts. Even ako, sinusubukan ko sabayan 'yung speed, 'yung power. Ang hirap gawin. Natural na talaga kay Sir Manny 'yun. I think 'yun ang key versus Barrios,” said Marcial, who didn’t bat an eyelash in picking his idol to dethrone the reigning World Welterweight Council champion on Saturday (Sunday in Manila).

When asked if he plans to fight past 40 like his idol, Marcial just laughed it off.

“I don’t think so.”

