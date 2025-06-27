Tropang 5G prevail over Painters in OT to go 2-0

MANILA, Philippines — The TNT Tropang 5G outlasted the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters in overtime, 113-105, to go up 2-0 in their PBA Philippine Cup semifinal series Friday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.

The two teams traded double-digit leads, but it was TNT’s steady play that reigned supreme in the overtime thriller.

Calvin Oftana waxed hot for the Tropang 5G with 39 points, nine rebounds and three blocks, including 5-of-11 from deep. Jordan Heading chipped in 13 markers and 11 dimes in 32 minutes of play.

The game was tight toward the end of regulation, with Rain or Shine erasing a 14-point fourth quarter lead, 76-90, with a 15-0 run capped by a Caelan Tiongson triple to grab a 91-90 lead with 5:42 remaining.

But the two teams had a nip-and-tuck battle in the next minutes, with Rain or Shine leading by three, 99-96, with 54 seconds to go after a layup by Jhonard Clarito.

After a turnover by TNT, the Painters had a chance to shut the door completely, but Tiongspon missed a corner trey.

On the other end, Oftana was fouled while shooting a triple.

He made all three free throws to tie things up at 99-all.

Rain or Shine had the final chance to grab the win, but Gian Mamuyac’s clean 3-pointer from straightaway came up short. Clarito’s tip-in also missed, which brought the game to overtime.

The game was tied at 101-all after a Clarito transition layup at the 3:50 mark of overtime.

But Oftana, Kelly Williams and Poy Erram strung together eight straight points as TNT surged ahead, 109-101.

Clarito’s free throws kept Rain or Shine in it in the next possession, but the Painters could not capitalize on their chances to nip away the lead.

Oftana then put the finishing touches on the win, which put the Grand Slam-seeking TNT squad two games away from the finals.

The Tropang 5G grabbed the win despite seeing star RR Pogoy play just 11 minutes. He left the floor early in the second quarter and finished with 11 markers on 5-of-7 shooting.

Williams added nine points for TNT, while Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser had eight.

Adrian Nocum powered Rain or Shine with 27 points, seven rebounds and three assists in the losing effort. Tiongson had 18 markers, while Mamuyac and Clarito each contributed 16.

Game 3 of the series will be on Sunday, 5 p.m., at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.