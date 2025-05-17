^

EastWest Dream Run seeks to end with a bang in Alabang

May 17, 2025 | 11:28am
EastWest Dream Run seeks to end with a bang in Alabang
RUNRIO founder and CEO Rio de la Cruz (standing, with microphone) is the chief organizer of the race.

MANILA, Philippines — EastWest Bank is expecting another massive crowd for the final leg of its EastWest Dream Run 2025 this June 15 at Filinvest City in Alabang.

It is the culmination of the three-city series, which celebrated the bank’s 30th anniversary and the Filinvest Group’s 70th year.

Over 6,000 runners have already participated in the Davao and Cebu legs, and another strong crowd is poised to show up for the Manila leg, which is expected to carry the same energy that is “designed to be inclusive and heartfelt.”

“There’s a genuine sense of heart behind the Dream Run. It’s designed with thought, it’s inclusive, and you can feel how personal the experience is for many runners,” said RUNRIO founder and CEO Rio de la Cruz on Wednesday during the launch at Kazu Cafe. “Iba talaga ‘yung pakiramdam when you’re running not just for yourself, but alongside an entire community.”

Just like in its earlier legs, the Dream Run will have five categories namely the 30K Challenge introduced in honor of EastWest’s 30th Anniversary; the traditional 10K and 5K races; the 2K Kids category; and the 1K Dog Run for pet lovers and their furry companions.

“In Davao and Cebu, we saw all kinds of participants. Some were running their first kilometer, others completed all 30. Each one showed up with a reason, and that shared sense of purpose is what gives the series its meaning. It’s a rare kind of spirit, and one the Bank is proud to help bring to life,” said Martin Reyes, EastWest Head of Marketing.

Each participant will receive a premium race kit containing a limited-edition singlet, race bib, and loot bag. Finishers will be awarded a dreamcatcher-inspired medal, and 30K Challenge participants will earn an exclusive finisher’s shirt.

The EastWest Milers, the bank’s official running club composed of employees from various departments, will energize the Manila leg by leading warm-up drills and embodying the EastWest spirit of unity and wellness.

Participants can sign up at www.eastwestbanker.com/dream-run2025.

RUNNING
