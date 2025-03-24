Tenorio gets rare minutes as Gin Kings on cusp of PBA title

MANILA, Philippines — To the surprise of many, Barangay Ginebra veteran LA Tenorio saw action in Game 5 of the PBA Commissioner's Cup Finals against TNT at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Sunday.

With 1:49 remaining in the third quarter, Ginebra head coach Tim Cone called Tenorio off the bench to check in. The move sparked a roar from the packed Ginebra crowd inside the Big Dome.

For Cone, however, the substitution was more than just a feel-good moment for the longtime Gin King. Instead, it was a crucial rotation change to combat Ginebra’s lack of execution on the floor.

“I felt we weren’t executing as well as we could. That’s one thing LA is really really smart with, his execution. He knows how to get the team in their execution and in their spots,” explained the tactician.

Cone also applauded Tenorio for staying ready despite not being given minutes in Ginebra’s recent games.

“I just turned to him and asked, ‘are you ready to go?’ And he said ‘yeah.’ I felt we needed a break for Scottie as well. LA is always ready. He works so hard in practice everyday, even though he may not play.”

Although acknowledging with a heavy heart that his new role demands more leadership duties than playing, Tenorio vows to embrace whatever is needed from him whether it is on the court or from the sidelines.

“Hard to say, but that’s the reality, ‘di ba? Ito na ang given role sa team namin. As I always tell the coaching staff, especially coach Tim, I’m always ready,” an emotional Tenorio said after their 73-66 victory over the Tropang Giga to move a win away from the title.

Tenorio saw six minutes of action, recording an assist and a rebound. Despite failing to score, the floor general provided stability in Ginebra’s offense with his playmaking.

RJ Abarientos, who noticeably did not receive playing time in the second half until the last 25 seconds, was also a topic of Tenorio’s comments after the game.

“Part of my role during this series, the whole conference, was coaching and guiding the players, especially the young players. RJ talaga gina guide ko,” Tenorio said on the added responsibilities required of him in the latter stages of his career.

While addressing the rookie’s struggle in the finals, Tenorio believes Abarientos has what it takes to deliver a long-overdue breakout game against TNT.

“I’m not putting pressure on him. Pero ito yung mga game na big-time players will come out. For sure Scottie, Japeth, Justin will be there. But hopefully I’m waiting for the breakout game of RJ.”

“I’ll be the happiest guy,” declared Tenorio, encouraging his protege as the Gin Kings try to close out the series in Game 6 on Wednesday. — Ravi Tan, intern