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Sports

HYVE All Stars repeats as KWS champion, books world stage return

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
November 12, 2026 | 3:19pm
HYVE All Stars repeats as KWS champion, books world stage return
Through the course of KWS Season 4, HYVE fought its way past rivals Arcane Aurora, Inaco JellyNew, and IKIGAI Esports, eventually setting up a rematch against IKIGAI in the championship series.
Honor of Kings

MANILA, Philippines — HYVE All Stars proved that a new-look roster was no obstacle to continued success as it defeating IKIGAI Esports, 3-1, in the grand finals of the Honor of Kings Philippines Women's Series (KWS) Season 4. The squad thus retained its crown and secured another shot at international glory.

The victory marked another milestone for team members Sophia Paula “Wunna” Ortiz, Wella Mae “Posty” Petate, Charize “Joyed7” Doble, Gia “Jeeya” Llanes, and newcomer KC “KCBae” Lopez, under coach Homer “Fleur” Matol, as HYVE once again emerged as the country's top women's Honor of Kings team.

HYVE entered the season with a revamped lineup following the arrival of Lopez, who was making the jump into the professional scene. The move added pressure to a roster already expected to defend its title, but the team quickly found its footing as the tournament progressed.

Through the course of KWS Season 4, HYVE fought its way past rivals Arcane Aurora, Inaco JellyNew, and IKIGAI Esports, eventually setting up a rematch against IKIGAI in the championship series.

When the teams met again with the title on the line, HYVE's experience and chemistry proved decisive as the team closed out a 3-1 victory to once more lift the Philippine crown.

 

For Lopez, the championship represented the culmination of months of adjustment and learning alongside a veteran roster.

 

“Si Coach Fleur talagang ginaguide niya ako. Sa game, sa emotions. Kung hindi dahil kay Jeeya, wala ako dito. Si Jeeya kasi sabi sa akin, kunin daw nila ako as Jungle. Akala ko joke pero umaasa rin ako,” said Lopez.

 

She added, “Nag-stream ako, pinakita ko sa kanila na gusto ko and na kaya ko mag-jungle. Na-pressure rin ako kasi first time ko mag pro-scene. And lahat sila may experience na sila. Iniisip ko lagi kung paano ako makakatulong sa team. Pero without them hindi ako mag gogrow as a player and di kami magchampion.”

 

The trust placed in Lopez by the rest of the roster was a key factor behind HYVE's successful title defense.

 

“Yung pressure po is not dahil na defending champions kami more of dahil dun sa bagong line-up naming. Tiwala po talaga kami kay Ate KC kasi alam po naming na may mechanics siya and kakayanin niya.” said Doble.

 

With the Philippine title secured, HYVE's journey is far from over.

 

The defending champions have earned the right to represent the Philippines at the upcoming KWS international tournament in Indonesia, where they will look to defend the world title they captured last year and further establish the country as one of the rising forces in women's Honor of Kings esports.

ESPORTS

GAMING

HONOR OF KINGS

HYVE ALL STARS
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