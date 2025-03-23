^

Gin Kings pull away late vs Tropang Giga to zoom in on crown

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
March 23, 2025 | 9:53pm
TNT's Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (24) and Ginebra's Justin Brownlee (32) battle for the loose ball in their PBA Commissioner's Cup Finals matchup Sunday eveing at the Big Dome.
(PBA Images)

MANILA, Philippines -- One win away from glory.

Barangay Ginebra is on the cusp of a PBA Commissioner’s Cup championship after grinding out a 73-66 Game 5 win over TNT Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

In front of a mammoth crowd of 12,447, the Gin Kings pulled away late, pouring in a backbreaking 8-0 run to complete a double-digit comeback and grab a pivotal 3-2 series lead.

Justin Brownlee bucked a slow start to finish with 18 points, 14 rebounds and five assists in 45 minutes and 27 seconds of play. Scottie Thompson added 16 markers, 10 boards, five dimes, two steals and a swat.

The game was tight down the stretch, with the contest turning into a nip-and-tuck contest.

Consecutive shots by Brownlee and Thompson pushed Ginebra ahead, 65-64, with 6:02 remaining.

After misses from both sides, a pair of free throws by Rey Nambatac gave TNT a slim 66-65 lead with 4:25 left.

But these turned out to be the final points of the Tropang Giga in the game.

Back-to-back buckets by Thompson towed the Gin Kings ahead, 69-66, with 3:16 left, before Brownlee put the finishing touches with short stabs down the stretch, the last of which came in the 50.9-second mark of the game, to set the final score.

Shots by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, RR Pogoy and Glenn Khobuntin did not connect as the time melted.

TNT started the game hot, taking a 10-point lead as early as the first quarter.

This was a lead they held on through the half, as the Tropang Giga were up 45-35 heading into the second half with Brownlee scoring just two points that came within the final minute of the second quarter.

But Ginebra unleashed a 12-2 run capped by a layup by Brownlee to tie things up at 47 in the third quarter.

This then led to the game going back and forth as the two teams traded big buckets and leads.

Mav Ahanmisi and Japeth Aguilar had 11 points apiece in the low-scoring contest.

Hollis-Jefferson and Nambatac finished with 19 points apiece for TNT, but they were the only players in double figures. Calvin Oftana, Pogoy and Kim Aurin had eight markers each.

Ginebra will try to clinch the championship in Game 6 on Wednesday, 7:30 p.m., still at the Big Dome.

