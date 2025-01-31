Hotshots pummel Bolts to stay alive

Magnolia's Ricardo Ratliffe shoots the ball over the defense of the Meralco Bolts in their PBA Commissioner's Cup clash Friday evening at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

MANILA, Philippines — The Magnolia Hotshots kept themselves alive in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup after obliterating the All-Filipino Meralco Bolts, 129-92, Friday at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

With their backs against the wall, the Hotshots thus saved their season and forced a playoff for the eighth and final quarterfinal seed as they concluded their elimination round with a 6-6 win-loss record.

The NLEX Road Warriors are also at 6-6, while the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters, who will take on the twice-to-beat seeking TNT Tropang Giga on Friday evening, are at 6-5.

Ricardo Ratliffe powered the Hotshots with 31 points, 19 rebounds, four assists and two steals with a game-high +- of +41. Zav Lucero added 22 markers.

Magnolia started the game off with an eruption, leading by as much as 16 points, 35-19, in the first quarter after an and-one play by Calvin Abueva.

While Meralco unleashed nine straight points to cut the lead to just seven, 28-35, heading into the second frame, the Hotshots were just too hot to handle.

Magnolia turned up the heat and led by 27, 69-42, after a pair of freebies by Rome dela Rosa.

The Hotshots then continued to roll, with the 37-point margin at the end of the game being the biggest lead of the contest.

“Very proud, thankful. Na-appreciate ko lahat yung effort ng players ko because talagang tinatrabaho talaga nila sa practice. We’re practicing like the in-game situations, so talagang deserve talaga nila itong posisyon na ito,” Magnolia head coach Chito Victolero told reporters after the game.

Ian Sangalang and Mark Barroca contributed 18 points each for the Hotshots, while Calvin Abueva chipped in 14.

Raymond Almazan scored 23 to lead the Bolts, who missed import Akil Mitchell for the second straight game, while CJ Cansino tallied 11 points.