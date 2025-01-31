^

Sports

Hotshots pummel Bolts to stay alive

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
January 31, 2025 | 7:30pm
Hotshots pummel Bolts to stay alive
Magnolia's Ricardo Ratliffe shoots the ball over the defense of the Meralco Bolts in their PBA Commissioner's Cup clash Friday evening at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.
(PBA Images)

MANILA, Philippines — The Magnolia Hotshots kept themselves alive in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup after obliterating the All-Filipino Meralco Bolts, 129-92, Friday at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City. 

With their backs against the wall, the Hotshots thus saved their season and forced a playoff for the eighth and final quarterfinal seed as they concluded their elimination round with a 6-6 win-loss record. 

The NLEX Road Warriors are also at 6-6, while the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters, who will take on the twice-to-beat seeking TNT Tropang Giga on Friday evening, are at 6-5.

Ricardo Ratliffe powered the Hotshots with 31 points, 19 rebounds, four assists and two steals with a game-high +- of +41. Zav Lucero added 22 markers.

 

Magnolia started the game off with an eruption, leading by as much as 16 points, 35-19, in the first quarter after an and-one play by Calvin Abueva. 

While Meralco unleashed nine straight points to cut the lead to just seven, 28-35, heading into the second frame, the Hotshots were just too hot to handle. 

Magnolia turned up the heat and led by 27, 69-42, after a pair of freebies by Rome dela Rosa. 

The Hotshots then continued to roll, with the 37-point margin at the end of the game being the biggest lead of the contest.

“Very proud, thankful. Na-appreciate ko lahat yung effort ng players ko because talagang tinatrabaho talaga nila sa practice. We’re practicing like the in-game situations, so talagang deserve talaga nila itong posisyon na ito,” Magnolia head coach Chito Victolero told reporters after the game. 

Ian Sangalang and Mark Barroca contributed 18 points each for the Hotshots, while Calvin Abueva chipped in 14. 

Raymond Almazan scored 23 to lead the Bolts, who missed import Akil Mitchell for the second straight game, while CJ Cansino tallied 11 points.

BASKETBALL

MAGNOLIA HOTSHOTS

MERALCO BOLTS

PBA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Eastern faces huge dilemma

Eastern faces huge dilemma

By Joaquin M. Henson | 20 hours ago
Guest team Eastern is in danger of falling to No. 7 in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup standings and will avoid a twice-to-win...
Sports
fbtw
NBA mulls 10-minute quarters

NBA mulls 10-minute quarters

20 hours ago
NBA commissioner Adam Silver raised the possibility that the US basketball league could someday switch from 12-minute to 10-minute...
Sports
fbtw
Cone rues Sotto&rsquo;s absence

Cone rues Sotto’s absence

By Olmin Leyba | 20 hours ago
As crushing the absence of ACL-hit Kai Sotto is, Gilas Pilipinas coach Tim Cone sees a lot to look forward to when the Nationals...
Sports
fbtw
Vargas aims for &lsquo;best of the best&rsquo;

Vargas aims for ‘best of the best’

By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 day ago
PBA/ABAP chairman Ricky Vargas is hoping for “the best of the best” in pro basketball and amateur boxing, the...
Sports
fbtw
Team Falcons hopes to expand local operations

Team Falcons hopes to expand local operations

By Michelle Lojo | 8 hours ago
Team Falcons was recently announced as one of the new teams entering the local scene of the Mobile Legends Professional League...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Neymar announces return to Brazil's Santos

Neymar announces return to Brazil's Santos

8 hours ago
Neymar announced he was returning to Brazilian club Santos, where he started his career, after ending his injury-plagued spell...
Sports
fbtw
Quiban right in the International Series mix with eagle-spiked 70

Quiban right in the International Series mix with eagle-spiked 70

By Jan Veran | 8 hours ago
Fueled by a spectacular pitch-in eagle on No. 6, Justin Quiban carded a two-under-par 70 to put himself firmly in contention...
Sports
fbtw
Cleveland 'Cavalanche' buries Hawks; Lakers rout Wizards

Cleveland 'Cavalanche' buries Hawks; Lakers rout Wizards

8 hours ago
Darius Garland celebrated his call-up to the NBA All-Star game with a 26-point display as the Cleveland Cavaliers buried the...
Sports
fbtw
SGA clobbers Sharjah SC to enter semis in Dubai

SGA clobbers Sharjah SC to enter semis in Dubai

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 9 hours ago
Strong Group Athletics (SGA) barged into the semifinals of the 34th Dubai International Basketball Championship after blasting...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with