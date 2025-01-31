NCAA champs Cardinals seek another title in Pinoyliga Next Man cUP Season 3

Games Saturday (Enderun Gym)

2 p.m. - San Beda vs Enderun

4 p.m. - Lyceum vs Guang Ming

6 p.m. - Mapua vs New Era

MANILA, Philippines — Fresh from a successful stint in the NCAA that ended a long title drought, Mapua University aims for another championship as it tries to extend its magical run when it begins its campaign in the Pinoyliga Next Man cUP Season 3 starting Saturday, February 1, at the Enderun Colleges Gym in Taguig City.

Mapua captured the NCAA Season 100 men’s basketball championship last December 7, 2024 following a 2-0 sweep on College of St. Benilde in the best-of-three series.

It was the sixth NCAA championship for the Cardinals, and first in 33 years or since the Intramuros-based school won back-to-back in 1990 and 1991 seasons.

The focus now for Mapua is the Next Man cUP.

This is a tournament where participating teams give chance to their players from Team B or even those still serving residency to display their skills before they move them up to the main team.

Mapua takes on New Era University in the main game of the triple header at 6 p.m.

San Beda University meets Enderun Colleges in the curtain raiser at 2 p.m., before Lyceum of the Philippines University clashes against Guang Ming College at 4 p.m.

Mapua coach Randy Alcantara said that the tournament is an opportunity for them not just to look at potential players but also a chance for them to prepare early for the NCAA Season 101 since they will be missing two graduating players in guard Joaqui Garcia and forward Aaron Fermin.

“This gives us a head start and look at the players we may move up to Team A. We’ll have two open spots, but it doesn’t mean that our holdovers, who are part of the champion team, that they’re assured of a spot becuase we have at least five players who are really capable of helping us next season,” said Alcantara, who is part of the 1990 and 1991 NCAA champion Mapua.

“We’ll definitely go all out in this tournament. We want the players to take this seriously because we’ll look at their performance,” added Alcantara.

The five players Alcantara mentioned are Cyril Gonzales, Ivan Lazarte, Marcus Nitura, Drex de los Reyes and Joemakio Gulapa.

A total of 15 teams are in the Next Man cUP and they are divided to two groups.

Prime group will have Mapua, De La Salle University, Ateneo, LPU and St. Dominic College of Asia, while in the Edge group are UAAP champion University of the Philippines, San Beda, Lycuem, Enderun, Guang Ming and Next Man cUP Season 2 champion College of St. Benilde.

The tournament is presented by Shawarma Shack and backed by Smart, Kick-Start Coffee, Amelie Hotel, Eastern Communications, LGR, Enderun Colleges and the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas, with tournament director Benny Benitez of Prime Edge Marketing Consultancy and Pinoyliga.com.