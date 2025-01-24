^

Tropang Giga dominate Fuel Masters, cruise to PBA quarters

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
January 24, 2025 | 7:28pm
TNT's RR Pogoy (16) shoots over Phoenix's Jason Perkins (3) during their PBA Commissioner's Cup matchup Friday evening at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.
MANILA, Philippines -- The TNT Tropang Giga secured a slot to the PBA Commissioner’s Cup quarterfinals after venting their ire on the also-ran Phoenix Fuel Masters, 106-70, in wire-to-wire fashion Friday at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

TNT recovered from a humiliating defeat against the previously winless Terrafirma Dyip and finally punched their playoff ticket.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson powered the Tropang Giga with 15 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks. RR Pogoy added 12 markers, six boards, three dimes and a steal, while Calvin Oftana and Kim Aurin each had 11.

TNT led by six, 30-36, at the halfway mark of the second quarter after a split from the line by Phoenix import Donovan Smith.

But a 13-3 run capped by a slam by Hollis-Jefferson gave the Tropang Giga a huge 16-point lead, 49-33, just before the first half ended.

The Fuel Masters nipped it to 12, 44-56, in the third after a 3-pointer by Tyler Tio. But a furious 22-4 run to end the quarter made it a 78-50 advantage for the victors heading into the fourth.

The lead grew to as much as 40 points, 101-61, after a deuce by Barkley Ebona with 2:28 left.

Rey Nambatac, Kelly Williams and Henry Galinato chipped in eight apiece for TNT. Jayson Castro, Bryan Heruela and Jielo Razon added six each.

Tio carried the offensive load for Phoenix with 14 points, two rebounds and two assists. Smith added 11 markers and 15 boards but committed six turnovers. Kai Ballungay had 11 as well to go with six rebounds.

Phoenix’s 70 points is the team's lowest scoring output this conference.

“Well, first of all, we talked about this before the last game. It's really hard to play teams that have nothing to lose. You saw how Terrafirma played in the last game. They were playing freely. They were hitting all the shots,” Tropang Giga head coach Chot Reyes told reporters.

“We wanted to make sure that we go back to who we are, the way we play defense… So I think it was very important for us to take the lesson from that game into today's ballgame,” he added.

TNT rose to a win-loss record of 7-3, tied with guest team Hong Kong Eastern and the Meralco Bolts. The Fuel Masters ended their journey in the import-laden conference with a 3-9 slate.

The Tropang Giga will take on the slumping San Miguel Beermen next on Sunday, 7:30 p.m., at the same venue.

