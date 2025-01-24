Sports scribes to honor MVP Group of Companies

MANILA, Philippines -- One of the fervent supporters of Philippine sports through the years won’t be missed out in the coming celebration of the San Miguel Corporation-Philippine Sportswriters Association (SMC-PSA) Awards Night at the Centennial Hall of the Manila Hotel.

The MVP Group of Companies is going to be recognized with a special award in the January 27 formal proceedings for its unending assistance to Filipino athletes, best magnified no less by the historic two gold medals the country won in the Paris Olympics through gymnast Carlos Yulo.

Under the stewardship of businessman and sports patron Manny V. Pangilinan, the corporation had been at the forefront of backing the training and participation of almost majority of the Filipino contingent in the French capital, including Yulo and the two other Filipino medal winners in boxers Nesthy Petecio and Aira Villegas.

Along with the MVP Group, the 100-year-old National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) will also be handed out with a special award by the oldest media organization in the country under the leadership of Nelson Beltran, sports editor of The STAR, during the traditional awards night co-presented by ArenaPlus, Cignal and MediaQuest.

Similarly, Pilipinas Live is set for a recognition in the event that counts the Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee, MILO, PLDT/Smart, and Senator Bong Go as among its major backers together with the PBA, PVL, 1-Pacman Party List, Rain or Shine, Akari and AcroCity.

The top sports streaming platform by Cignal will be cited for its digital innovation of providing Filipinos in the country and around the world an entirely new experience seeing live and on-demand Filipino sports contents in their social network.

That brings to a total of 19 personalities and entities who are in the list of citations during the award proper.

Through the MVP Sports Foundation, the MVP Group has been backing various athletes and Nationals Sports Associations (NSAs) as part of its commitment to uplift Philippine sports such as basketball, boxing, gymnastics, badminton, taekwondo, esports, rugby, among others.

But its support isn’t constrained to just funding athletes and sports federations, it also provides unmatched live coverage as it did in the Paris Olympics through its multiple platforms through Cignal TV, with PLDT and Smart as official broadcast partners and MPIC and Meralco as official broadcast sponsors.

Aside from Pilipinas Live, citations will also be extended to the Philippine dragon boat team, Philippine Volcanoes, Creamline volleyball team, weightlifters Angeline Colonia and Lovely Inan, jiu-jitsu’s Isabella Joseline Butler, powerlifters Reggie Ramirez and Jessa Mae Tabuan, pool players Johann Chua and Albert James "AJ" Manas, gymnast Carl Eldrew Yulo, chess player Ruelle Canino, table tennis bet Kheith Rhynne Cruz, bowler Marc Dylan Custodio, cyclist Mark John Galedo, the Philippine baseball team, Centennial 7 and Ramon "Tats"Suzara.