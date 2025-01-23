Philippine Open golf: Thai takes command as Chan, Ramos shine bright for hosts

CARMONA, Cavite – Young Aidric Chan and Sean Ramos stepped up for the Philippines in the challenging first round of the Philippine Open, matching two-under-par 70s to trail leader Sasom Kaewkanjana by three at the demanding Masters course of Manila Southwoods on Thursday.

Chan and Ramos’ steady driving and exceptional putting put them in early contention in a $500,000 tournament teeming with international talent, even as Thai ace Kaewkanjana showcased a flawless performance with a 65, including five birdies, to claim the early lead.

Kaewkanjana, seeking his third Asian Tour title, started on the back nine and delivered three birdies before adding two more on Nos. 1 and 7. He held firm on the par-4 ninth for par, finishing with a bogey-free 33-32 round.

Fellow Thais Pavit Tangkamolprasert and Danthai Boonma and Australian Aaron Wilkin carded identical 66s, while Japan’s Yosuke Asaji, India’s Ajeetesh Sandhu, Bjorn Hellgren of Sweden and Settee Prakongvech, also from Thailand, fired similar 67s to make it a crowded leaderboard in what promises to be a thrilling race for the championship.

Chan overcame a bogey start on No. 10, countering with birdies on Nos. 12 15 and the challenging 18th. While he struggled on the second hole, the University of Arizona alumnus birdied No. 9 to stay in contention.

Despite hitting only 11 greens in regulation, his short game and 26 putts proved crucial. Five scrambling pars further highlighted his mettle in a star-studded field that featured three former Asian Tour Order of Merit winners.

Ramos, for his part, endured a late tee start, birdieing the first two holes. However, he fumbled with a bogey on the third hole, followed by a series of pars. He added another birdie on the 11th but couldn’t capitalize on the final seven holes, ultimately with a pair of 34s at the 7,138-yard, par-70 course.

Like Chan, Ramos, who recently secured full status on the Asian Tour, hit 11 fairways and totaled 26 putts, despite missing the greens eight times. He showcased his skill around the greens, saving seven pars, including crucial saves on the last three holes.

His efforts earned him a share of ninth place after the first round of the revived premier national championship — the oldest in Asia — which also serves as the opening leg of this year’s Asian Tour.

Albin Engino earlier grabbed the spotlight by scoring a hole-in-one on the 184-yard No. 17, finishing even-par at 70 alongside former Japan Open winner Aguri Iwasaki and local talents Justin delos Santos, Jazz Janewattananond and Carl Corpus and a host of foreign bidders.

It was Engino’s fifth career ace, including four in pro play. He also recorded three birdies but struggled with three bogeys and a double bogey as he tried to keep up with the field’s long hitters.

“My bogeys came from being on the wrong side of the bunker and the wrong side of the chip. But I didn’t commit any three-putt errors. For me, the course feels long because I’m not a power hitter,” said Engino in Filipino.

Clyde Mondilla, a past Philippine Open champion, fumbled with a 71, tying with Gabriel Manotoc and Justin Quiban at 51st.

However, notable players like Tony Lascuna, Miguel Tabuena and Angelo Que stumbled.

Lascuna, a seasoned campaigner who calls the Masters course home, posted a birdie-less 73 marred by a double bogey on No. 11 and another bogey on No. 15 to fall to joint 80th.

Tabuena, a two-time Philippine Open winner and considered one of the strongest local contenders, struggled with a 74, putting him at joint 99th and at risk of missing the cut.

Tabuena’s round included promising birdies on Nos. 1 and 3, but five bogeys and a double bogey on the par-4 sixth derailed his efforts. His home-course advantage fell short in a day marked by fierce competition and tough course conditions.

Despite an early start, Que struggled to gain momentum, dropping strokes on Nos. 4 and 6. He birdied the challenging ninth hole but faltered further on the back nine, recording double bogeys on the 10th and 14th and additional bogeys on the 12th and 15th.

These setbacks were partially offset by birdies on the 11th and the closing hole of the course he considers his home.