^

Sports

Farm Fresh taps two more Italian coaching staff members

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
May 6, 2025 | 1:28pm
Farm Fresh taps two more Italian coaching staff members

MANILA, Philippines — Farm Fresh is revamping its coaching staff with hopes of changing its fortunes in the 2025 Premier Volleyball League seasons.

After quietly bringing in veteran internationalist Fabio Menta as consultant early this year, the Foxies have recently tapped two more Italians like the former in Alessandro Lodi as coach and Carlo Buzzichelli as strength and conditioning chief, not just at Farm Fresh but also at sister team ZUS Coffee.

Lodi replaced Benson Bocboc, who coached the franchise to a 10th-place finish last All-Filipino Conference.

“The arrival of Coach Alessandro Lodi as Farm Fresh’s new head coach and coach Carlo Buzzichelli as Strong Group’s new strength and conditioning head marks a new chapter for our teams,” said Farm Fresh manager Kiara Cruz. “With Coach Fabio Menta already on board as our volleyball consultant, we've seen improvements across all SGA teams — from the pros to the collegiate level.”

“Now, with the additions of Coach Alessandro and Coach Carlo, we’re not just maintaining momentum — we’re becoming stronger,” she added.

Meanwhile, Cignal continued its own revamp as it acquired outside spiker Heather Guino-o and middle blocker Ethan Arce, which came a few days after tapping veteran Tine Tiamzon.

“Team Awesome is thrilled to welcome Heather Guino-o, a reliable scorer and steady presence on the wing, as she’s ready to make a significant impact with the Cignal HD Spikers in the next conference,” said the squad in a statement posted in social media.

 “From one red squad to another, Ethan Arce brings strength, grit, and passion to the Cignal HD Spikers as we set our sights even higher for the next conference,” it added.

PVL

VOLLEYBALL
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Eala continues rise, reaches career-high No. 70 world ranking

Eala continues rise, reaches career-high No. 70 world ranking

By John Bryan Ulanday | 22 hours ago
There is no stopping Alex Eala.
Sports
fbtw
Warriors shoot down rockets

Warriors shoot down rockets

13 hours ago
The Golden State Warriors punched their ticket to the second round of the NBA playoffs on Sunday, shaking off two straight...
Sports
fbtw
More basketball vocabulary

More basketball vocabulary

By Joaquin M. Henson | 13 hours ago
Last Friday’s column took up 10 terms in basketball’s evolving vocabulary. Here are 10 more terms to add to the...
Sports
fbtw
Nicolas, Lorana triumph

Nicolas, Lorana triumph

13 hours ago
Fil-Am Alyana Nicolas underlined her status as the country’s premier female pole vaulter late Sunday night in retaining...
Sports
fbtw
HD Spikers enlist Tiamzon

HD Spikers enlist Tiamzon

By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
The Cignal HD Spikers have tapped former La Salle and defunct F2 Logistics standout Tine Tiamzon as part of their revamp in...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Bugna reasserts prowess with PPS-PEPP title win in Bacolod

Bugna reasserts prowess with PPS-PEPP title win in Bacolod

3 hours ago
Kathlyn Bugna further solidified her status as the most dominant force on the PPS-PEPP national juniors tennis circuit, claiming...
Sports
fbtw
Paper Rex on verge of advancing to Masters Toronto

Paper Rex on verge of advancing to Masters Toronto

By Michelle Lojo | 3 hours ago
Southeast Asian Valorant team Paper Rex, fielding player Patrick "PatMen" Mendoza, is one win away from qualifying...
Sports
fbtw
Filipino Eduard Flores sets new personal best at ASICS Tokyo Speed Race

Filipino Eduard Flores sets new personal best at ASICS Tokyo Speed Race

4 hours ago
Filipino runner Eduard Flores eclipsed his own personal record in the men’s 10km category of the Tokyo Speed Race held...
Sports
fbtw
'It's time': Popovich passes Spurs torch to Johnson

'It's time': Popovich passes Spurs torch to Johnson

4 hours ago
Former San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said his health was improving following a stroke, but said the time had come...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with