Golden Spikers, Bulldogs collide anew for last finals berth

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
May 6, 2025 | 4:12pm
UST's Josh Ybanez (13) soars in for an attack against the defense of the NU Bulldogs in their UAAP Season 87 men's volleyball tournament Saturday at the Big Dome.
Game Wednesday

2 p.m. – UST vs NU (men’s Final Four knockout)

MANILA, Philippines — It’s win or go home for four-peat National University and University of Santo Tomas as they dispute the last finals ticket in the UAAP Season 87 men’s volleyball knockout Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Game time is at 2 p.m., with the Golden Spikers looking to complete an improbable feat of eliminating the Bulldogs after a stunning Game 1 win to neutralize a twice-to-win disadvantage.

A win by UST would deny NU a five-peat with an early semis exit and arrange a best-of-three finale showdown against No. 1 seed Far Eastern University, which drubbed La Salle in one attempt, 24-26, 25-23, 25-19, 25-20.

“We just lived to fight another day,” said coach Odjie Mamon, looking to seal the deal amid an expected strong retaliation from the four-peat champion.

“Ang concern ko is recovery. Kung sino kasi ang makakapag-recover and prepare in such a short time, ‘yun ang papasok sa finals. I want us to also take advantage of the momentum.”

Momentum it is for the Golden Spikers, led by reigning Most Valuable Player Josh Ybañez and Gboy de Vega, after scoring a 26-24, 27-25, 19-25, 25-18 win in the series opener to force a winner-take-all Game 2.

That proved as a stark contrast in their last four meetings all won by the Bulldogs, including a sweep in the Season 86 finals to clinch their fourth straight title.

Expect the Bulldogs, under the tutelage of Dante Alinsurin, to fight back with all their might to protect their dynasty with Leo Aringo, Leo Ordiales, Peng Taguibolos and Jade Disquitado leading the way.

