Lady Bulldogs, Lady Spikers ready to best each other in UAAP finals trilogy

National University, ruler of two of the last three seasons, cross paths with an old house in La Salle for a noble mission of building a dynasty the latter has been synonymous to in the eons of the UAAP women’s volleyball realm.

MANILA, Philippines — An emerging force against a grizzled queendom will be the name of the game in a rare trilogy.

National University, ruler of two of the last three seasons, cross paths with an old house in La Salle for a noble mission of building a dynasty the latter has been synonymous to in the eons of the UAAP women’s volleyball realm.

The Lady Bulldogs, the Lady Spikers, and their armies of fans have a week to prepare for an all-out war but this early, the battlefield is looming like a clash for the ages with both squads seeking the same blood.

“Nandito na kami so ilalaban na namin,” said reigning Most Valuable Player Bella Belen, eyeing to deliver NU’s second straight title and third overall in the last four seasons, after a five-setter semis thriller win over Far Eastern University.

The rise of NU and Belen as the new spiking force in collegiate volleyball started in 2022 at the expense of no less than the La Salle legacy, introducing themselves with a bang after completing a 16-0 sweep of Season 84.

That feat ended the Lady Bulldogs’ 65-year championship drought before being handed a reality check by the Lady Spikers, winners of 12 titles in 20 finals appearances, including three three-peat feats this millennium, in Season 85 with a quick redemption of the crown.

Now, they’ll meet again with a season off as NU swept University Santo Tomas in Season 86 to knock on the door of dynasty starring another duel between former and only Rookie-MVPs in history — Belen and Angel Canino.

La Salle vowed to not hand it on a silver platter.

“I think, pinaka-importante din talaga na papuntang finals, kailangan sa mga players ng La Salle ‘yung pride ay dala-dala nila,” said Canino, who led La Salle to a four-set win against UST to arrange another showdown with her rival Belen and NU.

Like their schools, the same narrative is penned for their coaches.

Sherwin Meneses, a rookie NU coach but multi-titled Creamline mentor in the PVL, against the UAAP’s winningest coach in Ramil de Jesus also looms as an interesting duel that’s tipped to boil in Game 1 of the best-of-three finals on Sunday.