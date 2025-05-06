SBP promises 'memorable' SEABA qualifiers hosting

MANILA, Philippines — Everything is in place for the country’s hosting of the 2025 South East Asian Basketball Association (SEABA) qualifiers in San Fernando, Pampanga from May 24-30.

Event Director Butch Antonio said the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) and the local government of Pampanga are ensuring a grand staging of the weeklong meet that serves as qualification to the FIBA U16 Asia Cup set in Mongolia later this year.

Six countries will be seeing action in the tournament to be played at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center led by the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia and Singapore.

The Gilas Pilipinas youth team will be handled by Barangay Ginebra veteran guard LA Tenorio.

“What we like to happen is to make this a very memorable experience on and off the court. That’s our vision, that’s our objective. We had many hosting before sa SBP, but every time you hosts an U-16 or an age group tournament, you always want to make it a little more special,” said Antonio in the weekly Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum at the conference hall of the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex on Tuesday.

The country will open its bid against Vietnam in the 7 p.m. main game of a triple bill on May 24.

Antonio mentioned in the public sports program that Indonesia and Thailand are expected to poise the biggest challenge to the Philippines.

“But obviously based on rankings, we’re (Filipinos) the highest ranked team. And next I think is Indonesia. Pero alam naman natin sa youth teams, until you see them play, karamihan diyan puro bago,” said Antonio, adding the Gilas youth team is also made up of fresh and new faces.

The SBP official added basketball federation head Al Panlilio, executive director Erika Dy, PSC Chairman Richard Bachmann, and Pampanga Gov. Dennis “Delta” Pineda are expected to grace the event during its weeklong duration.

Antonio said the Gilas youth squad currently has a 16-man pool that will be trimmed down to its final 12 a week before the meet.

Only the champion team will advance to the FIBA U16 Asia Cup tournament proper.

The SBP has made arrangement with Cignal to air the games live on all of its platforms, while tickets at the venue are available at an affordable price of P50.