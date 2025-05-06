^

Sports

SBP promises 'memorable' SEABA qualifiers hosting

Philstar.com
May 6, 2025 | 4:01pm
SBP promises 'memorable' SEABA qualifiers hosting
Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas Deputy Executive Director Butch Antonio
PSA Forum

MANILA, Philippines — Everything is in place for the country’s hosting of the 2025 South East Asian Basketball Association (SEABA) qualifiers in San Fernando, Pampanga from May 24-30.

Event Director Butch Antonio said the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) and the local government of Pampanga are ensuring a grand staging of the weeklong meet that serves as qualification to the FIBA U16 Asia Cup set in Mongolia later this year.

Six countries will be seeing action in the tournament to be played at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center led by the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia and Singapore.

The Gilas Pilipinas youth team will be handled by Barangay Ginebra veteran guard LA Tenorio.

“What we like to happen is to make this a very memorable experience on and off the court. That’s our vision, that’s our objective. We had many hosting before sa SBP, but every time you hosts an U-16 or an age group tournament, you always want to make it a little more special,” said Antonio in the weekly Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum at the conference hall of the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex on Tuesday.

The country will open its bid against Vietnam in the 7 p.m. main game of a triple bill on May 24.

Antonio mentioned in the public sports program presented by San Miguel Corporation, Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee, Smart/PLDT, MILO, and the country’s 24/7 sports app ArenaPlus, that Indonesia and Thailand are expected to poise the biggest challenge to the Philippines.

“But obviously based on rankings, we’re (Filipinos) the highest ranked team. And next I think is Indonesia. Pero alam naman natin sa youth teams, until you see them play, karamihan diyan puro bago,” said Antonio, adding the Gilas youth team is also made up of fresh and new faces.

The SBP official added basketball federation head Al Panlilio, executive director Erika Dy, PSC Chairman Richard Bachmann, and Pampanga Gov. Dennis “Delta” Pineda are expected to grace the event during its weeklong duration.

Antonio said the Gilas youth squad currently has a 16-man pool that will be trimmed down to its final 12 a week before the meet.

Only the champion team will advance to the FIBA U16 Asia Cup tournament proper.

The SBP has made arrangement with Cignal to air the games live on all of its platforms, while tickets at the venue are available at an affordable price of P50.

BUTCH ANTONIO

PSA FORUM

SBP

SEABA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Eala cracks WTA Top 70 ranking

Eala cracks WTA Top 70 ranking

By John Bryan Ulanday | 16 hours ago
There is no stopping Alex Eala’s progress.
Sports
fbtw
Warriors shoot down rockets

Warriors shoot down rockets

16 hours ago
The Golden State Warriors punched their ticket to the second round of the NBA playoffs on Sunday, shaking off two straight...
Sports
fbtw
PBA Player of the Week Baltazar slowly reaching his potential with Converge

PBA Player of the Week Baltazar slowly reaching his potential with Converge

6 hours ago
Top rookie pick Justine Baltazar’s potential is unraveling the more he gets accustomed to the PBA’s brand of play,...
Sports
fbtw
Two riders killed in British Supersport motorbike race

Two riders killed in British Supersport motorbike race

5 hours ago
Two motorcycle racers died and another was seriously injured in an 11-bike crash during a British Supersport event, organizers...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Korea's Joo, Standard Insurance 'get the bag' in Tour of Luzon

Korea's Joo, Standard Insurance 'get the bag' in Tour of Luzon

1 hour ago
Joo Dae Yeung cornered more than P1 million as the individual classification champion, while Standard Insurance Philippines...
Sports
fbtw
Tamayo, Batican wave Mindanao&rsquo;s banner, rule JPGT Mactan golf tilt

Tamayo, Batican wave Mindanao’s banner, rule JPGT Mactan golf tilt

1 hour ago
What began as closely contested matchups turned into decisive victories as Brittany Tamayo and Ralph Batican stamped their...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Knights buck slow start, sweep Lady Stags

Lady Knights buck slow start, sweep Lady Stags

By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
For Letran to legitimately challenge for the NCAA Season 100 women’s volleyball title, it would need to play with nerves...
Sports
fbtw
Farm Fresh taps two more Italian coaching staff members

Farm Fresh taps two more Italian coaching staff members

By Joey Villar | 3 hours ago
Farm Fresh is revamping its coaching staff with hopes of changing its fortunes in the 2025 Premier Volleyball League sea...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with